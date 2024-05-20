The United States prepares to evacuate its illegal troops from Niger | Military News





Strengthening its ties with Russia as it withdraws from its Western allies, Niger has deemed the presence of American troops illegal.

The United States has announced it will withdraw all its troops from Niger within about the next four months, after the West African country's military government ordered them to leave.

Last month, Niger asked Washington to withdraw its military personnel, which numbers nearly 1,000, calling their presence illegal. The military government, which took power last year, has already overseen the withdrawal of troops from France, a former colonial power and traditional security ally, while strengthening ties with Russia.

The American withdrawal has already begun, defense officials from the Pentagon and Niger confirmed in a joint statement on Sunday, with all troops expected to leave the country no later than September 15.

Until last year's coup, Niger was a key partner of the West and involved in Washington's fight against armed groups in the Sahel.

The new agreement between the Nigerien Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense, reached after a five-day meeting, guarantees the protection of US troops until their withdrawal, the joint statement said.

The withdrawal of American forces from Niger in no way affects the continuation of development relations between the United States and Niger. Furthermore, Niger and the United States are engaged in an ongoing diplomatic dialogue to define the future of their bilateral relations, the press release added.

U.S. troops and some equipment have already started leaving the country, senior military officials told Reuters and the Associated Press news agencies.

The plan is to remove any lethal, dangerous or classified equipment before the last U.S. troops leave, but items deemed too expensive to fly could be left for use by the Nigerien military, the officials added.

They admitted that Niger had been an anchor in U.S. counterterrorism efforts over the past decade and that they were still exploring options to fill that gap.

Hostility towards foreign forces

Niger's military rulers took power in July 2023.

A few months later, the military government asked French forces to leave and turned to the Russian mercenary group Wagner for security assistance.

In October, Washington officially declared the military takeover a coup, triggering U.S. laws restricting military support and aid.

Niger announced in March that it was ending a military cooperation agreement with Washington, saying the presence of American soldiers was now illegal.

The US withdrawal order came after Washington expressed concerns over Niger's potential relations with Russia and Iran.

The coup and subsequent secession of Western countries in favor of Russia follows similar measures in neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali.

Public opinion in Niger has long been hostile to the presence of foreign forces.

In 2022, about two-thirds of Nigeriens disagreed with the government's use of foreign military forces to secure the country, according to an Afrobarometer survey.

