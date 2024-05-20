UK inflation expected to fall near target of 2% to lowest in three years





When April figures are released this week, inflation could finally fall below the Bank of England's 2% target for the first time in three years.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation has exceeded 2% in monthly figures since July 2021, reaching a peak of 11.1% in 2022.

But after years of high price rises hitting consumers' wallets, that figure could now return to 2% or even lower when official figures for the year to April are released on Wednesday morning.

Pantheon Economics forecast a decline to 2% from 3.2% in March, while Deutsche Bank and Oxford Economics said they expected 2.2%. Capital Economics expects a much lower figure of 1.9%, while the Bank of England forecasts 2.1%.

Pantheon Economics said there are several reasons for the expected decline. First, Ofgems' 12.3% price cap cut, which came into effect in April, will lower CPI inflation by 0.4 percentage points.

Second, food inflation reduces overall inflation by an additional 0.14 percentage points due to a slowdown in commodity price growth.

But forecasters generally expect core inflation, which does not include volatile inflation measures such as changes in food and energy prices, to be higher than 2%.

Oxford Economics expected the figure to fall by 3.7% from 4.2% in March, while Deutsche Bank expected it to be 3.6%.

Despite the decline, many experts warned that inflation would rebound later this year and exceed targets.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) warned in a report earlier this month that inflation figures would rise slightly to around 2.5% in the second half of 2024.

The main reason for this is that inflation is measured based on the rate of increase in prices over the past year, so much of the figure is based on prices 12 months ago.

Last April, regulator Ofgem lowered the cap on the maximum energy price most households pay per unit of gas or electricity use. In April 2023, the amount people paid for energy was at an all-time high.

Energy prices began falling in the second half of 2023 and experts do not currently expect more dramatic cuts. This means that once we reach the second half of 2024, the annual price declines in energy will not be as dramatic as current figures. This means that there will not be as big a drop in overall inflation numbers as there is now.

Sanjay Raja of Deutsche Bank explained: Going forward, CPI is expected to hover around 2% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024 and then track around 2% to 2.5% year-over-year in the second half of 2024.

However, others do not expect returns of more than 2%.

“We’ll probably see a further decline to 1% by the end of the year,” said Paul Dales of Capital Economics.

The Bank of England targets inflation at around 2%, and any signs that inflation is falling could increase the likelihood of cutting interest rates that have been raised to counter higher inflation.

The current interest rate is 5.25%, the highest in 16 years. This means, for example, that the cost of borrowing for people taking out a home loan is higher than it has been in the recent past.

Most economists said the first cuts were expected in August, but some said June was likely.

A return to 2% inflation does not mean that prices will fall, simply that they will rise less than before, but an increase of around 2% per year is considered healthy for the economy.

