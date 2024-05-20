Wet weather in some areas





Heavy rain is expected to fall in parts of the UK on Wednesday due to a low pressure area.

Sunny skies will continue for many people through Monday and Tuesday, but thundershowers are expected to fall in parts of Northern Ireland where a yellow national severe weather warning is in place. Another warning applies to southwestern England on Tuesday.

An area of ​​low pressure will approach the UK from the east by Wednesday, bringing a prolonged period of heavy rain. The exact path of the low pressure system will determine how much rain falls on land and how far west the heavy rain will reach across the UK.

Dan Rudman, deputy director of the Met Office, said: “Low pressure will affect the weather from mid-week, bringing heavy rain to parts of the UK.” Eastern regions are most likely to see the highest precipitation accumulations, but this will depend on the exact location of the low pressure system. As details become clearer, severe weather warnings are likely to be issued, so it is important to keep a close eye on them.

Additional rain and strong north-westerly winds are possible for parts of southern Scotland and northern England on Thursday as the low pressure area moves north along the east coast of England.

Low pressure will slowly fill through the weekend and allow for a ridge of high pressure on Friday afternoon, bringing a brief period of more settled weather for many. A front will move out of the Atlantic on Saturday, bringing rain to Northern Ireland and western Scotland. The rain is expected to taper off as it moves slowly east across the UK over the remainder of the weekend.

