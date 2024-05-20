



Voting FAQ: 2024 Elections What other elections should I know about?

Texas voters may be able to participate in the following elections: – May 4 elections for many local elected positions and bond propositions that are not part of county government. The voter registration deadline is April 4. – May 28 will be the primary runoffs for elected offices in which no candidate won more than half of the votes in the March Republican and Democratic primaries. The voter registration deadline is April 29 through November 5, the general election for many state, federal and county offices. The voter registration deadline is October 7.

Are there rules during elections?

Cell phones, cameras, computers, and other devices capable of recording sound or images cannot be used within 100 feet of polling places (where ballots are marked). There are usually traffic cones or signs indicating this. Beyond this limit, campaigning, including wearing clothing or other items promoting candidates, political parties or measures on the ballot, is also prohibited. Voters are allowed to use written notes to vote, at the discretion of election officials, who can determine whether the materials count as campaigning. Firearms, including handguns, are also prohibited at polling places, according to Texas law.

What are my rights as a voter?

Voters have the right to: – vote provisionally if they are registered but their name does not appear on the list of registered voters due to an administrative problem – obtain written instructions on how to vote or request to a poll worker or worker (but not on who or what to vote) – use up to two additional ballots to make corrections if a voter makes a mistake marking their ballot – generally votes in secret and should not be subjected to intimidation – obtain interpretation, assistance or accommodation to vote if they have a disability or limited English proficiency – vote during work hours without being penalized or losing pay (this may not (not apply if a worker has two hours before or after work to go vote) – vote that long because they are in line at 7 p.m. on election day. A state law passed in 2023 also allows voters with disabilities or limited mobility to skip the line at their polling location and requires that each polling location have a designated parking space for voting in street edge.

What happens if I intended to vote in person, but am diagnosed with COVID-19 or become ill?

If you have contracted COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, consider requesting emergency early voting or using door-to-door voting. Emergency Ballot: These ballots may be requested if you become ill or disabled near an election and cannot get to a polling place on Election Day. To be eligible, you must designate a representative to submit an application in person on your behalf and have a certified medical certificate. The request must be received by your county's early voting clerk by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Your ballot must be returned by the same designated representative by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Contact your county elections office for details on emergency early voting due to illness or disability. Curbside Voting: You can also contact your county elections office to determine if you are eligible for curbside voting, which must be made available at each polling place for voters with disabilities who are unable to enter a voting place.

What can I do if I have difficulty voting?

At polling places, voters can speak to election officials or poll workers if they encounter any problems. The Secretary of State's Office has a hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) to reach state attorneys available to help voters and election officials with their questions. A coalition of voting rights groups operates voter protection hotlines in multiple languages. Disability Rights Texas also offers a helpline for people with disabilities.

