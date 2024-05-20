USA Gymnastics Announces Qualifiers for 2024 Xfinity USA Gymnastics Championships • USA Gymnastics





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 20, 2024) Following the 2024 Core Hydration Classic in Hartford, USA Gymnastics announced Monday the list of qualified athletes to compete in the 2024 Xfinity USA Gymnastics Championships May 30-June 2 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Texas.

Athletes not currently qualified may apply to compete in the championships. Qualification procedures for the women's program at the Texas Championships can be found in the Olympic Games Selection Procedures. Procedures for men can be found here.

The lists below do not include athletes who are qualified but are not expected to compete in Fort Worth due to injury or similar circumstances.

Senior Women (42)Simone Biles Spring, Texas/World Champions CenterSkye Blakely Frisco, Texas/WOGA GymnasticsLy Bui Swisher, Iowa/Great American Gymnastics Express (V, UB)Jade Carey Phoenix, Arizona/Oregon State UniversityDulcy Caylor Spring, Texas / World Champions CenterJordan Chiles Vancouver, Washington/World Champions CenterChloe Cho Canyon Country, California/Gymnastics Olympica USANorah Christian Bremerton, Wash/Cascade Elite WestNicole Desmond Wind Gap, Pennsylvania/World Champions CenterKayla DiCello Boyds, Md ./Hill's GymnasticsAmelia Disidore Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics ExpressGabby Douglas Anna, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics (V, UB, BB)Tatum Drusch White Bear Lake, Minn./Flips GymnasticsReese Esponda Missoula, Mont./World Champions CenterAddison Fatta Wrightsville , Pennsylvania/Prestige GymnasticsKieryn Finnell Pittsford, NY/RGAJayla Hang Bellevue, Washington/Pacific Reign GymnasticsCambry Haynes Evergreen, Colorado/Adrenaline Gymnastics Academy (V, BB, FX)Madray Johnson Dallas, Texas/WOGA GymnasticsShilese Jones Auburn, Washington/Ascend Gymnastics CenterKatelyn Jong Allen, Texas/Metroplex GymnasticsSuni Lee St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center (V, BB, FX)Myli Lew Belmont, Calif./San Mateo GymnasticsKaliya Lincoln Frisco, Texas/WOGA GymnasticsEveylynn Lowe Blue Springs, Mo./Great American Gymnastics ExpressNola Matthews Gilroy, California/Airborne Gymnastics Training CenterAnnalisa Milton Lee's Summit, Missouri/Great American Gymnastics ExpressMalea Milton Lee's Summit, Missouri/Great American Gymnastics ExpressZoey Molomo Frisco, Texas/Metroplex GymnasticsMarissa Neal Blue Springs, Missouri/Great American Gymnastics ExpressBrooke Pierson Canby, Oregon/World Champions CenterHezly Rivera Oradell, NJ/WOGA GymnasticsJoscelyn Roberson Texarkana, Texas/World Champions CenterSimone Rose Sammamish, Washington/Pacific Reign GymnasticsAshlee Sullivan Richardson, Texas/Metroplex GymnasticsTiana Sumanasekera Pleasanton, California/World Champions CenterTrinity Thomas York , Pennsylvania/University of FloridaBrynn Torry Yorktown, Virginia/World Class Gymnastics (V, FX)CaMarah Williams Kansas City, Missouri/EDGE Gymnastics RiversideLeanne Wong Overland Park, Kan./University of FloridaKelise Woolford Orange, NJ/Buckeye GymnasticsLexi Zeiss Omaha, Neb./Twin City Twisters

Senior Men (34) Javier Alfonso Miami, Fla./University of MichiganFuzzy Benas Richmond, Texas/University of OklahomaJeremy Bischoff Santa Clarita, Calif./Stanford UniversityLanden Blixt Fowlerville, Mich./University of MichiganCameron Bock Tustin, Calif./University of MichiganCrew Bold Delray Beach, Florida/University of MichiganTaylor Burkhart Arvada, Colorado/Stanford UniversityTaylor Christopulos Layton, Utah/University of NebraskaCaden Clinton Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of GymnasticsTate Costa Narragansett, RI/University of IllinoisBrandon Dang San Jose, CA/University of IllinoisAlex Diab Hinsdale, Illinois/EVO GymnasticsIan Gunther Houston, Texas/Stanford UniversityDallas Hale Frisco, Texas/5280 GymnasticsAsher Hong Tomball, Texas/Stanford UniversityPatrick Hoopes Lehi, Utah/US Air Force AcademyPaul Juda Deerfield, Illinois/University of MichiganJoshua Karnes Erie, Pa./Penn State UniversityRiley Loos Folsom, Calif./Stanford UniversityBrody Malone Aragon, Ga./EVO GymnasticsKiran Mandava Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of GymnasticsYul Moldauer Arvada, Colo./5280 GymnasticsStephen Nedoroscik Worcester, Mass./EVO GymnasticsNoah Newfeld Plano, Texas/UC BerkeleySam Phillips Lincoln, Nebraska/University of NebraskaCurran Phillips Naperville, Ill./EVO GymnasticsDavid Ramirez Nipomo, Calif./Central Coast Gymnastics Sports CenterFred Richard Stoughton, Mass./University of MichiganKai Uemura Chicago, Ill./Lakeshore AcademyErich Upton Richmond , Texas/US Air Force AcademyColt Walker Cedar Park, Texas/Stanford UniversityDonnell Whittenburg Baltimore, Maryland/Salto GymnasticsShane Wiskus Spring Park, Minnesota/EVO GymnasticsKhoi Young Bowie, Maryland/Stanford University

Junior Women (14) Isabella Anzola Statham, Georgia/Georgia Elite GymnasticsHarlow Buddendeck Rochester, NY/RGACharleigh Bullock Spotsylvania, Virginia/Capital Gymnastics National Training CenterLavi Crain Blue Springs, Missouri/Great American Gymnastics ExpressAlly Damelio San Mateo, California/San Mateo GymnasticsAddy Fulcher Gastonia, NC/Bull City GymnasticsGabrielle Hardie Sioux Falls, SD/Twin City TwistersGreta Krob Tipton, Iowa/IGNJaysha McClendon Scottsdale, AZ/Rebound Gymnastics WestCaroline Moreau Keller, TX/Texas Dreams GymnasticsClaire Pease Sunnyvale, TX/WOGA GymnasticsMaliha Tressel Eagan , Minn./Twin City TwistersTyler Turner San Jose, Calif./WOGA GymnasticsCamie Westerman Frederick, Md./Hill's Gymnastics

Junior Men (43)Christian Bart-Williams Murphy, Texas/WOG GymnasticsGrant Bowers Taylors, SC/Hayden's International Gymnastic AcademyNartey Brady Los Ranchos, NM/Eagle Ridge GymnasticsOwen Cendana Frisco, Texas/Texas Dreams GymnasticsVictor Ciesiun Philadelphia, PA/The Gravity Forge GymnasticsEthan Cox Arvada, Colorado/5280 GymnasticsLuke Drummond Trophy Club, Texas/Texas Dreams GymnasticsLincoln Dubin Bellefonte, Pennsylvania/Elite Gymnastics CenterCole Fallbacher Kennesaw, Georgia/Atlanta Gymnastics AcademyBlake Freyman Owings Mills, Maryland/United GymnastixJoseph Hale Copperas Cove, Texas/Crenshaw Athletic ClubJesse Hanny Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of GymnasticsTy Herzing State College, Pennsylvania/Elite Gymnastics CenterTroy Holman Bakersfield, California/Bakersfield Gymnastics AcademyKiefer Hong Tomball, Texas/Cypress Academy of GymnasticsGage Kalley Roswell, Georgia/Roswell GymnasticsMaksim Kan Muskego, Wisconsin/Salto Gymnastics CenterTristan Ketting-Olivier Arroyo Grande, California/Central Coast Gymnastics Sports CenterIsaac Koo Fort Worth, Texas/Lone Star GymnasticsNicholas Kosarikov Spring, Texas/Cypress Academy of GymnasticsDylan Kramer State College, Pennsylvania/Elite Gymnastics CenterZaiden Kyte Knoxville, Tennessee/GymTek AcademyDanila Leykin Sarasota, Florida/EVO GymnasticsRahul Mandava Cypress, Texas/Cypress Academy of GymnasticsZac Myers Lutz, Florida/EVO GymnasticsUzoma Ojoh Bradenton, Florida/EVO GymnasticsChase Pappas Franklin, Tennessee/Harpeth School of GymnasticsJustin Park San Diego, California/AgilityDivier Ramos Methuen, Mass. /Interstate GymnasticsDante Reive West Point, NY/United States Military AcademyWyatt Reynolds Simi Valley, California/Gymnastics Olympica USATy Roderiques Knoxville, Tennessee/GymTek AcademyNathan Roman Poway, California./AgilityAnthony Ruscheinsky Summit, Wisconsin/Salto Gymnastics CenterDaniel San Juanico Montgomery, Illinois/Premier Gymnastics Academy WestJames Sassine Auburn, Massachusetts/New England Gymnastics AcademyConnor Schaaf Cincinnati, Ohio/Queen City GymnasticsMick Seyler Flower Mound, Texas/Southlake Gymnastics AcademyOleksandr Shybitov Prospect Heights, Illinois/Lakeshore Academy of Art GymnasticsHunter Simpson Palmetto, Florida/EVO GymnasticsGavin Thomson Gaithersburg, Maryland/Capital Gymnastics National Training CenterNathan Underhill Ocononomoc, Wisconsin/Salto Gymnastics CenterJay Watkins Morristown, Tennessee/GymTek Academy

