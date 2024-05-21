



Audit firms have failed to raise the alarm before three-quarters of Britain's largest companies have gone bankrupt since 2010, according to research, raising concerns that auditors are failing to perform one of their core functions.

A report released Monday by the Audit Reform Lab found that three out of four audit reports provide significant uncertainty regarding going concern in the year before the collapse, ultimately failing to provide warning that the failing company is at risk of bankruptcy. They say they couldn't do it. Tank at the University of Sheffield.

Auditors should include a going concern warning if they determine that a company is at risk of bankruptcy, rather than making a prediction that the company will go bankrupt.

A study analyzing the audit reports of the 250 largest listed companies that failed between 2010 and 2022 found that EY issued a going concern warning on only one in five companies it audited in the year before their failure. This is the lowest figure among all companies. The Big 4: PwC, Deloitte, and KPMG sent warnings in 23%, 36%, and 38% of cases, respectively.

Auditors outside the Big Four performed much worse, providing warnings for only 17% of the collapsed groups.

Meanwhile, average partner salaries across the Big Four rose by nearly a third between 2020 and 2022, to $872,500, according to the report.

The report said there were serious concerns that auditors were not being challenged enough. Of the 250 companies that were liquidated, 38 declared dividends in their last accounts. Ten of these did so despite losses, and two reported losses and had negative net asset balances, a strong indicator of bankruptcy risk.

The report was published days after Britain's accounting watchdog fined PwC and EY millions of pounds over audit failures at London Capital & Finance, the defunct investment group that was at the center of one of the biggest retail savings scandals in recent years. .

A string of high-profile corporate failures, including retailer BHS, outsourcing firm Carillion and travel group Thomas Cook, have prompted the government to plan tighter rules for the audit sector, but these have also been mired in delays.

There were also difficulties in establishing a new, stronger accounting and board regulator, the Audit, Reporting and Governance Agency (Arga).

Richard Moriarty, CEO of the Financial Reporting Council, warned in March that he is the sheriff of half the county and would have to beg for funds without legislation to create a stronger audit regulator long overdue.

suggestion

The UK's audit watchdog, the FRC, has significantly increased the total level of fines it imposes on firms in recent years, but the Audit Reform Lab report found that fines were too small to be an insufficient deterrent to have a material impact on partner pay. It is provided and stated that companies can activate it. To continue to be rewarded for failure.

The report said that until audit culture is reformed and new, more effective regulators are in place, partners in audit firms will continue to reap huge financial rewards despite persistent audit failures that harm business confidence and the economy.

EY, PwC, Deloitte and KPMG declined to comment. The FRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article has been corrected. KPMG issued a warning in 38% of cases, rather than the 30% mentioned in the previous version.

