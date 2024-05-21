Governor Waller's Welcome Address on the International Role of the US Dollar





Thank you, Beth Anne, and thank you for the opportunity to speak with you today.1 I would like to welcome everyone to this third conference on the international roles of the U.S. dollar, co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. and the Federal Reserve Board.

When people talk about “the dollar,” they are referring to a number of roles it plays on the global stage, including a physical currency used around the world, financial assets denominated or redeemable in U.S. dollars, or a unit of settlement used in transactions. In all of these areas, the role of the U.S. dollar in global finance and its implications for economic and financial stability are of primary importance to the Federal Reserve. Participants in the first and second installments of this conference discussed the different roles that the dollar plays in the global economy and how the primacy of the dollar benefits not only the United States but also the rest of the world. U.S. households, for example, benefit from lower transaction and borrowing costs, while U.S. businesses and the U.S. government benefit from the depth of financial markets, including a large pool of creditors and investors. Households and businesses in foreign economies also benefit from access to this large pool of lenders and investors, reducing their financing costs and promoting global economic growth.

Despite all the benefits the dollar brings to the United States and global economies and efforts to alleviate some of the financial stability challenges posed by its dominant role, commentators have for some time predicted that the dollar is doomed, potentially imminent. . Such predictions have not come to pass.2 The dollar remains, by far, the most widely used currency by various metrics, including as a store of value and as a medium of exchange. However, the role of the United States in the global economy is changing, as is finance, and so I think it is important for policymakers to regularly ask whether and why the role of the dollar might also change.

This conference is a good place to discuss some of the challenges and opportunities associated with the international use of the dollar in this ever-changing financial landscape. For example, one such challenge is the complex relationship between the dollar and geoeconomics, commonly defined as the interaction between economic and geopolitical tools and objectives. Growing geopolitical tensions, sanctions against Russia, China's efforts to strengthen the use of the renminbi, and economic fragmentation may all affect the international use of the dollar, most visibly as a store of value and reflected in its use in official foreign exchange reserves.

These same factors can also affect the dollar's role as a medium of exchange, for example in its use in commercial invoicing, global banking, international debt issuance, and foreign exchange transactions. These topics will be covered today by two of our presenters. Linda Goldberg will present a paper on the effects of geoeconomic tensions, focusing on the use of the dollar in official foreign exchange reserves. Linda and her co-authors find that financial sanctions and geopolitical distance from the United States are associated with a decline in the dollar's share of foreign exchange reserves. More generally, Ryan Chahrour will present work exploring the potential effects of escalating conflict and protectionism on the dominance of the dollar, in relation to efforts to promote the use of other currencies such as the renminbi. He and his co-authors believe that sanctions and policies that directly support the international role of the renminbi can reduce the importance of the dollar if these sanctions and policies last for a long time.

The changing landscape of cross-border payments, including the rapid growth of digital currencies, could also challenge the dominant role of the US dollar. Angelo Ranaldo will provide an overview of aspects of this payments landscape, focusing on the world's largest multi-currency cash settlement system for foreign exchange, the continuous linked settlement payment system, and its role in facilitating cross-border payments reducing settlement risk. On the panel moderated by Michelle Neal this afternoon, panelists will take a broader look at the current landscape of cross-border payment systems and how new technologies such as central bank digital currencies and faster transactions could potentially impact the use of the US dollar and global capital flows. . Stijn Claessens, in his keynote address, will develop similar themes and pose questions that have yet to be explored by researchers engaged in this topic.

While recognizing that the U.S. dollar may face some challenges to its dominance in the future, we as policymakers are also aware of the potential challenges to financial stability that the current widespread use of the U.S. dollar may pose to the financial systems of the United States and the rest of the world. For example, past experience shows that foreign shocks can transmit to the United States as investors and governments seek a safe haven to protect the value of their assets during times of stress. Such a “flight to the dollar” means that dollars are in particular demand in funding markets around the world during these episodes, as we saw during the global financial crisis and the financial turmoil at the start of the pandemic. COVID-19. The Federal Reserve supports the use of the dollar internationally through our liquidity facilities, including central bank liquidity swap lines, which give foreign central banks the ability to provide funding in U.S. dollars to the institutions of their jurisdiction. Scott Davis and Moritz Lenel will discuss the effectiveness of these swap lines in their respective articles. Using different approaches, they find that the availability of US dollars via central bank swap lines dampens the appreciation of the dollar against other currencies during episodes of stress and reduces deviations from rate parity. interest covered. This evidence suggests that central bank swap lines not only ensure that credit continues to flow to U.S. households and businesses, but also have effects that strengthen financial stability and, therefore, the position of the US dollar as the dominant global currency. .

In conclusion, I would like to reiterate the importance of understanding how changes in the global landscape may affect the central role of the dollar in the global economy and financial system. I also want to thank you for taking the time to participate in the discussion over the next two days. This conference brings together world-class researchers, practitioners and policy makers dedicated to understanding and addressing these important topics.

1. The opinions expressed here are my own and are not necessarily those of my colleagues at the Federal Reserve or the Federal Open Market Committee. Return to text

2. See Christopher J. Waller, “The Dollar's International Role,” speech delivered at “Climate, Currency, and Central Banking,” a conference sponsored by the Global Interdependence Center and the University of the Bahamas, Nassau, Bahamas, 15 February 2017. 2024. Return to text

