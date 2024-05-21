PM Statement on Infectious Blood Investigation: May 20, 2024





Watch the Prime Minister's statement here.

Madam Speaker, Sir Brian Langstaff today published the final report on the Infected Blood Inquiry.

Today is a shameful day for the British nation.

Today's report reveals decades of moral failure at the heart of our national life.

From National Health Insurance to civil servants and ministers of past governments.

People and institutions we trust at all levels

It failed in the most horrific and devastating way.

They have failed the victims and their families and failed this country.

Sir Brian finds a catalog of systemic, collective and individual failures.

each one is serious

Together they became a disaster.

And the results of this investigation will shake our country to its core.

This should have been avoided.

These treatments were known to be contaminated.

Warning ignored. repeatedly.

Time and time again, people in positions of power and trust have had the opportunity to stop the spread of these infections.

Time and time again, they failed to do so.

Sir Brian finds denial about the risks of treatment.

What's worse is our eternal shame in ways that are hard to even understand.

They allowed victims to be research subjects.

Many people took part in the trial, including children from Lord Mayor Treloar College.

If done without the parent's knowledge or consent.

People with haemophilia or bleeding disorders have become infected with HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B through NHS treatment.

Through blood clotting products such as Factor 8

This includes people who have been misdiagnosed or do not need treatment.

Many people became infected through whole blood transfusions.

Others became infected through partners and loved ones.

often after the diagnosis is intentionally withheld for months or years.

This means that these infections should be easily prevented.

I find it almost impossible to understand what it must have felt like.

Being told that you were infected with HIV, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C through no fault of your own.

Or you may be dealing with the grief of losing a child, or losing your mom or dad as a young child.

Many of those infected developed terrible diseases, including cirrhosis, liver cancer, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and AIDS.

We continued to receive debilitating treatments such as interferon for these diseases provided by the NHS.

Many were treated with contempt by medical professionals who made terrible assumptions about the cause of their infections.

What's worse is that it made them think they were imagining it.

It made me feel like an idiot.

They felt abandoned by the NHS that infected them.

People infected with HIV have endured social rejection, slander, and abuse.

It was a time when society had little understanding of the AIDS epidemic.

With illness came the indignities of financial hardship.

Includes caregivers, widows and other surviving family members.

And through it all, victims and their loved ones have had to fight for justice.

Fight to be heard, fight to believe, fight to reveal the full truth.

Some withheld or even destroyed medical records.

And the investigation found that some government documents had been destroyed.

This is a deliberate attempt to make it difficult to uncover the truth.

Sir Brian explicitly questions whether there was a cover-up.

I will quote directly from his reply to the House.

There was.

He continues: This does not mean that a small number of people are conspiring to mislead.

But the implications are subtler, more pervasive, and more horrifying.

Much of the truth was hidden to save face and save money.

Mr. Chairman, more than 3,000 people have died without that truth.

They died without an apology.

They died without knowing how or why this was allowed.

And they died without ever seeing anyone responsible.

Today I would like to speak directly to the victims and their families in the gallery.

I would like to apologize sincerely and unequivocally for this terrible injustice.

First, we apologize for the failure of blood policy and blood products and the devastating and often fatal impact this has had on so many lives.

Includes the effects of processing known or proven to be contaminated.

Failure to address the risks of imported concentrates.

Failure to prioritize blood self-sufficiency.

We could not have introduced screening services sooner.

Mismanaged response to the emergence of AIDS and hepatitis viruses among victims of infected blood.

Second, we apologize for the continued failure of the country and medical experts to recognize the damage that has been caused.

This includes failure of previous payment arrangements.

Insufficient level of funds available.

and failure to recognize hepatitis B victims.

Third, we must apologize for our institutional refusal to face these failures and their more serious problems and for our attempts to deny and even cover them up.

It dismissed the report and the activist's detailed statement.

Loss and destruction of key documents, including ministerial advice and medical records.

And it took a terrible time to secure a public inquiry that delivered the full truth today.

Mr. Speaker, he has suffered multiple wounds over the decades.

This is an apology from the state to everyone affected by this scandal.

It didn't have to be this way.

It should never have been this way.

And on behalf of this Government and all Governments dating back to the 1970s

I'm really sorry.

Mr. Chairman, today is a day for the victims and their families.

To hear the full truth that everyone recognizes

And in the face of that truth, we remember our countless lost loved ones.

But justice also requires action and responsibility.

So I make two solemn promises.

First, we will provide comprehensive compensation to the infected people and victims affected by this incident.

It accepts the principles recommended in the survey, which builds on the work of Sir Robert Francis.

Whatever it costs to implement this plan, we will pay it.

And my Rt Hon Friend the Cabinet Secretary will announce the details tomorrow.

Second, it's not enough to say you're sorry, pay long-overdue compensation, and then try to move on.

We cannot go any further in a report that makes such devastating criticisms.

Of course, in some places medical practice has been around for a long time.

And no one questions the fact that our NHS provides amazing, life-saving care to the British people every day.

But Sir Brian and his team made wide-ranging recommendations.

We will study them in detail before returning to this House with a full answer.

And we need to fundamentally rebalance the system.

So we've finally covered this very familiar pattern from other inquiries, such as Hillsborough.

Where innocent victims have to fight for decades to be believed.

Mr Speaker, the entire House will join me in thanking Sir Brian and his team.

In particular, to keep the infected blood community at the center of its work.

Without those who have fought tirelessly for justice for many years, we would not be here today.

I include journalists and lawmakers in both houses

In particular the Rt Hon Member for Kingston upon Hull North.

But above all, the victims and their families

Many of these people have dedicated their lives and led charities and campaign groups.

For decades, he has poured his own money into running the helpline, archiving it, conducting research and pursuing legal cases.

We often face terrible prejudice.

It is impossible to fully capture the pain and injustice they face.

Their grief was unimaginable.

They watched their loved ones die.

We cared for them undergoing extreme treatment or providing palliative care.

Many families have broken up due to tensions.

Hundreds of thousands of lives were thrown off the path. Unrealized dreams and potential.

But today their voices were finally heard.

The full truth means everyone can see.

And we will work together across government, health services and civil society.

This is to ensure that something like this never happens again in our country.

And I recommend this statement to the House.

