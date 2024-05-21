US lawmakers criticize ICC prosecutors' arrest warrant requests in Israel | Israel's War on Gaza News





US lawmakers have criticized the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to seek arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials accused of war crimes in Gaza, with some Republicans threatening to impose consequences on the international court.

Joe Biden was less confrontational in his opposition to Monday's announcement by ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, but the US president nevertheless described the decision as scandalous.

Khan is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as well as three senior Hamas officials.

Khan accused Israeli leaders of taking criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, including intentional attacks on civilians, intentional killings and starvation of civilians as a weapon of war.

The response in Washington, DC, where Israel enjoys the unwavering support of lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties, was swift.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton said Monday's announcement showed that the ICC, charged with investigating war crimes, crimes against humanity and other atrocities, was a farce.

My colleagues and I look forward to ensuring that neither Khan, his associates nor their families ever set foot in the United States again, Cotton wrote on X.

Republican Rep. Anthony DEsposito said the ICC was playing with fire, writing on social media that there would be serious consequences if it moved forward.

Brian Mast, another Republican in the House of Representatives, said: “America does not recognize the International Criminal Court, but the Court will certainly recognize what happens when you target our allies.”

Neither the United States nor Israel is a party to the Rome Statute, under which the ICC was established, nor do they recognize the jurisdiction of the Court.

Palestine, a non-member observer state to the United Nations, formally accepted the ICC's jurisdiction in 2015, expanding the courts' power to investigate atrocities committed in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Several Republican lawmakers had warned Khan in late April against requesting an arrest warrant against Netanyahu or other Israeli officials after reports began circulating that such a request was imminent.

Such actions are illegitimate and lack legal basis, and if carried out, will result in severe sanctions against you and your institution, they wrote in a letter made public this month.

The letter was signed by a dozen prominent Republican senators, including Cotton, Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Tim Scott.

Target Israel and we will target you. If you move forward, we will end all U.S. support for the ICC, sanction your employees and associates, and bar you and your families from entering the United States. You have been warned, he concludes.

For months, Palestinian rights groups and advocates have urged Khan and the ICC to seek arrest warrants for Israeli leaders involved in the country's war and the siege of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli attacks on the coastal enclave have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians since the war began in early October, sparking accusations that Israel has committed genocide.

Israel's severe restrictions on water, food, medical supplies, fuel and other essential assistance entering Gaza have also created a humanitarian crisis.

In his announcement Monday, Khan said: Israel, like all states, has the right to defend its population, but this does not absolve Israel of its obligations to comply with international humanitarian law.

He also said: “It is essential at this time that my office and all parts of the tribunal continue to conduct their work with complete independence and impartiality.

And I insist that all attempts to obstruct, intimidate or unduly influence officials of this court cease immediately. My office will not hesitate to take action, in accordance with the provisions of article 70 of the Rome Statute, if such conduct persists.

Section 70 makes it an offense to obstruct, intimidate or corruptly influence an official of the Court with the aim of forcing or persuading that official not to exercise or to improperly exercise his or her functions. falling within the jurisdiction of the court.

Biden administration position

Biden rejected what he presented as an attempt to compare the actions of Israel and Hamas.

ICC prosecutors' request for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous, Biden said in a statement. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor may suggest, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.

While Biden came to power in 2021 pledging to reengage with international institutions after his predecessor Donald Trump's isolationist stance, the United States continues to have a tense relationship with the ICC.

Last week, a US State Department spokesperson said Washington did not believe the ICC had jurisdiction over the situation in Gaza.

“We have made it clear that we do not believe the ICC has jurisdiction in this matter and we oppose their investigation,” Matthew Miller told reporters.

The Biden administration has provided largely unwavering diplomatic and military support to Israel during its war on Gaza, sparking widespread protests and criticism.

Some members of Biden's Democratic Party have joined calls for the US president to cut off aid to Israel. Others also expressed support for arrest warrants against Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders, emphasizing that international law must be applied fairly.

If Netanyahu comes to address Congress, I would be more than happy to direct the ICC to the House to issue this warrant.

Ditto for the leader of Hamas.

Ceasefire. No offensive weapons. Food, water and medicine must pass. https://t.co/AAXTtoB5Gl

Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) May 20, 2024

Nancy Okail, president of the Center for International Policy, a US-based think tank, urged the US government to cooperate fully and in no way obstruct the ICC process currently underway on this issue.

It is not necessary to agree with the prosecutor's allegations to respect and defend the legitimacy of the court, its procedures, and the law it is charged with upholding. Any attempt to penalize or intimidate the court or its officials must be categorically condemned, she said in a statement on Monday.

The United States should also fulfill its own obligations and immediately cease its military support enabling the violations of human rights and international law listed in the arrest warrants requested by the ICC.

