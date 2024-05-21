Monaco GP: UK schedule, when to watch practice, qualifying and grand prix in Monte Carlo live on Sky Sports F1 | F1 News





The last weekend in May means the Monaco Grand Prix is ​​here as Formula 1 hits the streets of Monte Carlo.

Monaco is the most prestigious race on the calendar and the race every driver wants to win due to its rich history and iconic moments.

Qualifying is always important in F1, but due to the short distances in Monte Carlo, this Saturday's qualifying is the most important and unmissable of the year.

Max Verstappen completed a superb qualifying lap 12 months ago to take pole position and set himself up for his second Monaco win.

The reigning world champions may need a little more magic this weekend as Ferrari and McLaren are expected to be serious contenders once again.

Following his narrow win at Imola, Verstappen leads Charles Leclerc by 48 points in the drivers' championship, while Sergio Perez is 54 points behind his Red Bull team-mate.

Onboard footage of Ayrton Senna's mastery as he battles the Monaco circuit in qualifying for the 1990 Monaco GP

Leclerc has a terrible record on his home turf, having failed to see the checkered flag in the first three rounds of the Monaco Grand Prix, his strategy has made his chances of winning in 2022 slim and he finished sixth in 2023.

Lando Norris is relishing the chance of a fourth successive podium finish, while McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri is also looking to do so.

While Lewis Hamilton and George Russell try to fit in between the cars of Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren, Mercedes wants their cars to be good for low-speed corners. It will.

Rain causes chaos in Monaco, with Max Verstappen pushing the wall, Lance Stroll hitting the barrier and Carlos Sainz spinning! Indy 500 this Sunday

In keeping with tradition, the Indy 500 follows the Monaco Grand Prix and The Greatest Spectacle in Racing from Indianapolis can be watched live on Sky Sports.

British drivers Callum Ilott, Tom Blomqvist and Katherine Legge make up the field of 33 drivers, with Scott McLaughlin leading from pole position on Sunday.

Coverage of the 108th Indy 500 begins at 5.30pm on Sky Sports F1, with the green flag airing at around 5.45pm.

Teenage rookie Nolan Siegel suffered a dramatic crash in Indy 500 practice Sky Sports F1's live Monaco GP schedule.

May 23:12 Thursday 5:00 PM: F3 practice 1:30 PM: Driver press conference 2:00 PM: F2 practice

Friday May 24:10 PM: F3 Qualifying12:00 PM: Monaco GP Practice One (session starts 12:30 PM)*2:00 PM: F2 Qualifying*3:45 PM: Monaco GP Practice Two (session starts 4:00 PM Start)*5:30 PM: F1 Show6:30 PM: Indy 500 Final Practice8:30 PM: Indy 500 Pitstop Challenge

Saturday May 259:40 PM: F3 Sprint 11:15 PM: Monaco GP Practice 3 (session starts at 11:30 AM)*1:10 PM: F2 Sprint*2:15 PM: Monaco GP Qualifying Build Up*3pm: Monaco GP Qualifying*5pm: Ted's Qualifying Laptop

May 266:55 Sunday: F3 Feature Race8:35 am: F2 Feature Race12:30 pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Monaco GP Build-Up*2:00 pm: MONACO GRAND PRIX*4:00 pm: Checkered Flag: Monaco GP Reaction5:00 PM: Ted's Notebook5:30 PM: Indy 500

Next up is the time for the most famous F1 race, the Monaco Grand Prix. Watch every session of the famous street circuit live from Friday on Sky Sports F1 at 2pm on Sunday. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month membership. There is no contract and you can cancel at any time.

