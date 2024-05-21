UK infected blood scandal made worse by cold cover-up, investigation finds | contaminated blood scandal





The scandal, which claimed the lives of 3,000 people treated with contaminated blood, was sparked by an appalling NHS and government cover-up. A scathing report has emerged after Rishi Sunak declared a day of shame.

In his long-awaited conclusion to a five-year public inquiry, Brian Langstaff, who led the inquiry, said on Monday that while the disaster had been largely, if not completely, avoided, successive governments and other authorities had not prioritized patient safety. .

He said the number of deaths among the 30,000 people infected with hepatitis C, HIV or both through blood transfusions during surgery or through plasma products imported from the United States to treat hemophilia patients from the 1970s to the early '90s is rising every week.

The 2,527-page report contains many examples of how warnings were ignored over what would become the biggest care disaster in the history of the NHS. Clinicians and ministers were told of the risks, but patients lied and became infected during tests carried out without their consent or, in the case of children, without the consent of their parents. There was also a delay in notifying patients of their infection, in some cases taking years.

The NHS and successive governments had compounded the suffering by refusing to accept that wrong had been done, Langstaff said after receiving a standing ovation from more than 1,000 victims and affected people gathered to hear the report in the Central Hall in Westminster, London on Monday. said. result.

The infectious blood disaster was not a coincidence, video from the chairman of the inquiry

Moreover, the government has repeatedly maintained that people are receiving the best possible care and that blood donation testing will begin as soon as the technology becomes available. And neither claim was true.

With the current government criticized in a report for failing to compensate victims, Rishi Sunak said he would implement recommendations from previous years at any cost. He also apologized sincerely and unequivocally for the scandal, which included the loss and destruction of key documents, including ministerial advice and medical records, which he called a shameful day for the British nation.

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, also apologized to people who trusted the care they received from the NHS over many years and were severely let down.

The report provides vindication to activists who say, decades later, despite denials, they ignored the risks, lied and covered up their tracks.

Langstaff wrote: The answer to the question: Was it a cover-up? That there was. This does not mean that a small group of people are engaged in an organized conspiracy to mislead, but in ways that are more subtle, more pervasive, and more horrifying. Much of the truth was hidden to save face and save money.

He decried a culture dominated by financial and reputational considerations.

Among thousands of tragic stories, he described the use of children as research subjects at Treolars School in Hampshire. Only 30 of the 122 students who attended the haemophilia specialist school between 1970 and 1987 are unscrupulous.

Many of those affected have experienced mixed emotions. Tainted Blood chairman Andy Evans, 47, who contracted HIV and hepatitis C as a child, said today was an important day, adding:

He added: When we told people, they didn't believe us. They said this would not happen in the UK. Today this proves that this can and did happen in Britain.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

When you've accumulated just one day over 40 years, there are no wrong or right feelings about it. But for activists who have been doing this for a long time, relief, absolute relief, is probably the most important feeling. Of course, so do I.

Rosamund Cooper, 50, was diagnosed with von Willebrand disease, a bleeding disorder, when she was eight months old, and found out she was infected with hepatitis C when she was 19. She said: We were told that the decision made at the time was the best.

The report shows that's not true and that people are covering up, denying and hiding things from us, and that's a shame.

Langstaff said the risk of hepatitis from blood transfusions or the use of plasma was known before the start of the NHS in 1948, and it is reasonable to believe that a significant proportion of people could have contracted hepatitis if the measures to mitigate it proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1952 had been adopted. He said. The damage that is the focus of this investigation could have been prevented.

Significantly, he argued that Factor VIII products imported into the United States, made using plasma from high-risk donors, including prisoners and drug addicts, and used to treat hemophilia, should not have been licensed for import in 1973, and were licensed for import in other countries as well. found that the risks were sufficiently clear that it should not be done. Similar blood products later in the same decade.

According to the report, it became clear to some clinicians and some within the government in mid-1982 that AIDS, whatever its cause, could be transmitted through blood and blood products. But ministers continued to reaffirm safety, as did doctors. Despite the risks, a decision was made in July 1983 not to stop imports of commercially produced blood products.

Langstaff said: Clinicians not informing people of the risk of infection from blood or blood products; failing to inform people of the availability of alternative treatments; failing to inform people that they are being tested for HIV or hepatitis C; and sometimes failing to inform people of the risk of infection from blood or blood products. In some cases, people may not even report that they are infected with HIV or hepatitis, or may not do so immediately. This failure to explain these devastating diagnoses personally, directly, and sensitively was widespread. They were wrong. They were unethical.

Reflecting the loss of trust victims and families have in the state, Langstaff said he would not stop the investigation until the government had one year to implement his recommendations or provide a substantive response and show good reasons for not doing so. He said it would be.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/may/20/infected-blood-scandal-cover-up-inquiry-concludes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos