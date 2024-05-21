British minister criticizes International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants as contradictory





The Tory foreign secretary has accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) of moral equivalence over its decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders.

British Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell said the court's request was a meritless and ridiculous comparison between Israel and Hamas and would not help end the war.

The ICC on Monday applied for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Hamas leaders Yahya Shinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri and Ismail Haniyeh on war crimes charges.

Mr. Mitchell said: “This creates the feeling that there is a worthless and ridiculous moral equivalency between a proscribed murderous terrorist organization and the democratically elected government of Israel to protect its citizens.

We do not believe that ICC prosecutors seeking warrants will help achieve a ceasefire. As we said from the beginning, we do not believe that the ICC has jurisdiction over this case.

From top left to bottom right: Yoav Gallant, Benjamin Netanyahu, Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif (Getty)

In response, Labor questioned whether the government valued the rule of law and said the independence of the courts should be respected.

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: Labor has made clear that throughout this conflict, international law must be observed, the independence of international courts must be respected and all parties must be held accountable for their actions.

Labor supports the International Criminal Court as a cornerstone of the international legal system that supports allies, regardless of their focus, whether in Ukraine, Syria or Sudan. Do the Tories believe in the international rule of law or not?

Mr. Mitchell went on to argue that the Hague-based court has no jurisdiction over Israel or Palestine because the Jewish state is not a treaty to the Rome Statute and Palestine is not recognized as a state.

He also repeated hard-line Israeli Minister Benny Gantz's argument that the court showed moral blindness by putting Israel in line with bloodthirsty terrorists while mentioning Hamas.

Israeli leaders Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant are wanted on charges of starving civilians as a method of warfare, intentionally causing great suffering, and committing intentional murder or manslaughter as a war crime.

Deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell said the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders was not morally equivalent (PA Wire).

Hamas leaders Yehia Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh are also accused of being responsible for crimes including massacres, murders, hostage-taking, torture, rape and other acts of sexual violence. done.

The United States, Israel's staunchest ally, was also shocked by the application against the Israeli leader, with President Joe Biden calling it outrageous.

He said: And let me be clear, whatever this prosecutor suggests, there is no equality between Israel and Hamas.

Israel is not a member of the court, and if an arrest warrant is issued, Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant do not face immediate risk of prosecution. But the threat of arrest could make it difficult for Israeli leaders to travel abroad.

Israel launched the war in response to a Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 250 hostage.

According to the latest estimates from Gaza health authorities, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, at least half of them women and children.

