ICC arrest warrants against Israel first target US ally





Today's announcement that International Criminal Court prosecutors are seeking arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials, alongside senior Hamas officials, has triggered a political earthquake amid the continued expansion of Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement by ICC lead prosecutor Karim Khan, after weeks of rumors that arrest warrants could be imminent, stunned many legal observers of the court.

The news immediately sparked outrage from the US government. Arrest warrants for Israeli leaders would mark a new era for international humanitarian law where even close U.S. allies could be held accountable for their actions.

The ICC has never indicted a Western official, said human rights lawyer and war crimes prosecutor Reed Brody. Until now, the instruments of international justice have been used exclusively against enemies and the excluded.

Placing Israel in the world's excluded camp could have serious consequences for the United States, a close ally of Israel and the main supplier of its weapons and diplomatic cover.

“The prosecutor's announcement will likely impact the assessment of legal risks for other states that support or aid Israel's war in Gaza,” said Sarah Knuckey, an international law expert and professor at Columbia Law School. . If there are reasonable grounds to believe that senior Israeli officials are responsible for war crimes, then countries assisting Israel in the war in Gaza risk being complicit in those same crimes. We may see an acceleration of efforts in other countries to prevent them from selling weapons or providing military aid to Israel.

The ICC's announcement means a panel of judges will decide whether to issue arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three Hamas leaders, Yahya Sinwar , Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh. The indicted men are accused of several crimes related to the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, as well as the subsequent Israeli military offensive in Gaza.

With Hamas already isolated internationally, the political ramifications of the accusations are potentially serious for Israel. Decades of Palestinian submission to military occupation have led to widespread criticism of Israel, with its conduct during the current war increasingly pushing it toward becoming a pariah.

The issuance of arrest warrants by ICC judges against Israeli and Hamas officials, most likely following the recommendation of its chief prosecutor, would make the world a much more hostile place for Israeli officials accused of crimes by the 'institution.

“The 124 countries party to the Rome Statute are legally required to cooperate with the ICC and must arrest any person on their territory who is the subject of an ICC arrest warrant,” Knuckey said. This would significantly curtail the ability of suspects, including Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant, to travel abroad and participate in international events.

Legal experts also expressed surprise that Khan, considered close to the foreign policy interests of Western states and even considered one of Israel's favorites, ended up being the one to pull the trigger on one of the most important announcements in the history of war. ICC.

Palestinian efforts to invoke the ICC for alleged Israeli war crimes, including illegal settlements, have been slowed for nearly 15 years under three successive prosecutors, Brody said. Some believed that Khan, so quick to indict Vladimir Putin for atrocities in Ukraine, was reluctant, despite his strong warnings to Hamas and Israel, to actually hold Israeli officials accountable for war crimes.

The request for arrest warrants comes against the backdrop of a devastating war in Gaza that has already killed tens of thousands of civilians and destroyed the territory's physical infrastructure. The World Food Program has estimated that parts of Gaza are now in a state of widespread famine, largely due to Israeli attempts to block the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The war sparked a wave of condemnation of Israel, including denunciations from several European, Asian and Latin American countries, as well as mass protests across the world, including in the United States.

The Israeli government has already been accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice, or ICJ, over its conduct in the war. Additional charges brought by Khan before the ICC will increase pressure on the Israeli government, even as it pledges to continue the conflict.

It's hard to know exactly what forced his hand, Brody said, but I think the overwhelming evidence of Israeli war crimes, the growing global condemnation of Israeli actions and the ICC's inaction, and the decision of the ICJ that there was a plausible violation of the genocide convention all played a role.

I was present at the ICC meeting in December when Khan and his team came under intense criticism from many quarters, Brody added.

The US government has previously attacked the ICC's allegations against Israel.

ICC prosecutors' request for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous, President Joe Biden said in a three-sentence statement. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor may suggest, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States fundamentally rejects accusations against Israel, also denouncing an equivalence between Israel and Hamas.

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the ICC, and has in the past threatened and even sanctioned prosecutors associated with the Court who attempted to investigate allegations of crimes of war against American military officials. Israel is also not a party to the treaty.

There may be limits to what the United States can do to protect Israeli officials, short of campaigning to destroy the ICC and dismantle the infrastructure of international law globally.

How governments respond to today's announcement will be a test of the authenticity of their commitment to international justice for all.

Despite the United States' condemnations, other states have issued statements welcoming the ICC's announcement, including Ireland, a critic of Israel within the European Union, whose foreign minister called on other countries to respect the independence and impartiality of the ICC while condemning threats against the Court. and its staff. Issuing arrest warrants against Israel, despite the objections of its most powerful superpower, will likely be a watershed moment for the ICC as it seeks to establish a reputation as a consistent force for enforcing international law. global scale.

“The ICC, and international justice in general, are often criticized for being selective or imperialist, or for reflecting the geopolitical interests of powerful states,” said Knuckey, a law professor at Columbia. Today's announcement could help rebalance international justice and send a strong message that all governments must comply with international law.

She added: Many Western states were very supportive of the arrest warrants issued against Russian President Putin for his crimes in Ukraine. How governments respond to today's announcement will be a test of the authenticity of their commitment to international justice for all.

