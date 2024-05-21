UPDATE: Popular restaurant chain launches legal bid over Cockney rhyming slang for curry | uk news





For many Britons, retirement means moving to a new place.

A new analysis from relocation experts Property Guides has identified the easiest locations for retirees, taking into account culture, visa requirements, costs and more.

Topping the list is Ireland, with its lack of visa requirements, English-speaking residents and a relatively “safe and happy” environment.

Spain, Portugal and Cyprus occupy the next three spots on the list.

However, Spain has high minimum annual income requirements.

“Spain is one of the most expensive places. It's currently around 27,000 (23,000) per year for a first-time applicant. In Portugal, just over the border, it's less than 8,500 per year. Turkey is the cheapest. The exercise fee is just over 5,000, and Italy needs more than 30,000, Property Guides says.

Unlike New Zealand, Turkey also did well because the cost of living was low.

According to Property Guides, European countries generally offer visas for people receiving pensions or investment income.

However, Commonwealth countries such as Australia and Canada are actively restricting the migration of people aged 55 or older even if their passive income (income that does not require employment, such as pensions) is high.

This becomes easier if the retiree has children who are already legal residents.

“Golden visas” that encourage wealthy people to invest in a country are becoming less common.

“Most countries, including Cyprus and Portugal, are currently canceling residential investment options, with Spain due to close its own soon. However, for now, you can still get residential investment options in Spain, Greece and Turkey with 250,000 properties available. And this is what we found to be the easiest to retire to.”

The property guide also looked at health services. They are ranked on the Legatum Prosperity Index.

“The top scorers were Germany, Italy and France. At the bottom was the United States.”

The study found that there were no increases in state pensions for retirees in Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

We also took into account ‘daylight hours’ and the top three countries were Cyprus, Portugal and the United States. Ireland came last.

