Austin highlights unity of U.S.-led Ukrainian defense coalition amid Russian offensive > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





The U.S.-led coalition supporting Ukraine will not waver in the face of Russia's recently launched offensive, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said today.

Ukraine's Defense Contact Group of nearly 50 countries, which met virtually today during what Austin called a “difficult moment for Ukraine,” remains focused on arming Ukraine with critical capabilities as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to gain new ground in Ukraine. in the northeast near Kharkiv.

Ukrainian defense leaders briefed the coalition at the meeting on defensive operations on the front lines.

Ukrainian forces are waging a “tough fight,” Mr. Austin said, against Russian invaders who are “wiping out Ukrainian villages, killing innocent civilians and bombing civilian infrastructure, including dams and power plants.”

But he added that Russian troops were also paying a heavy price for Putin's aggression.

“Ukraine is fighting for its life, which gives it the enormous strategic advantage of a just cause,” he said. “Meanwhile, Putin is trying to wage a 19th century war of imperial aggression in the world of 2024. This is a terrible idea and strategy.”

Ukraine's air defense was a central topic at today's meeting, given Russia's continued barrage of air attacks.

We will continue to press to ensure that Ukraine owns its skies – and can defend its citizens and civilian infrastructure – far from the front lines. …The United States and our allies and partners around the world remain focused on Ukraine's near-term needs in Kharkiv and elsewhere.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

Earlier this month, the United States announced a $400 million security assistance package for Ukraine, including critical munitions for air defense and artillery, to meet priority needs of Ukraine.

This latest program is in addition to $7 billion in U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine following Congress' passage of President Joe Biden's national security supplemental budget request in April.

Collectively, the UDCG countries have committed more than $95 billion in security assistance to address Ukraine's most pressing needs since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr., who also briefed reporters at the Pentagon following the contact group meeting, said the support of the coalition is not “a simple act of solidarity”, but a “strategic act”. a necessity that strengthens international security in the broad sense. »

“If left unchecked, Russian aggression could encourage other authoritarian regimes to defy international norms and violate the sovereignty of their neighbors,” he said. “This highlights the importance of a strong, unified response.”

Austin said the United States and its allies and partners would continue to press for “quick solutions” to arm Ukraine.

In addition to discussions focused on Ukraine's short-term needs, the coalition also focused on ensuring that the country can defend itself in the long term.

The UDCG has undertaken initiatives to strengthen Ukraine's long-term defense through the formation of targeted capability coalitions.

Thirteen members of the contact group lead eight distinct capability coalitions designed to drive long-term Ukrainian force development. These coalitions focus on critical capabilities ranging from air defense to artillery.

Today's UDCG meeting included updates from the maritime and integrated air and missile defense coalitions.

Together, these capabilities “provide a strong and flexible framework to meet Ukraine’s security requirements over the long term,” Austin said.

Austin and Brown said the United States and its allies remain united in their commitment to Ukraine's enduring security.

“The outcome in Ukraine is crucial for European security, for global security and for American security,” Austin said. “None of us would want to live in a world where dictators redraw borders by force and launch wars of aggression in an attempt to revive the empires of yesterday.

“So let me be clear: Ukraine’s partners are united,” he said. “We are determined. And we're not going anywhere.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3781954/austin-underscores-unity-among-us-led-ukraine-defense-coalition-amid-russian-of/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos