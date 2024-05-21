Emma Hayes names first team as head coach of the United States women's national team





CHICAGO (May 21, 2024) Emma Hayes revealed her first roster after officially becoming head coach of the United States women's national team.

Hayes has called up 23 players for games against the Republic of Korea, which will take place in Commerce City, Colo., on June 1 at Dicks Sporting Goods Park (3 p.m. MT/5 p.m. ET on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max and Peacock) before moving on to St. Paul, Minnesota for a June 4 game at Allianz Field, which will be presented by Allstate (7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock).

The roster includes a mix of veterans, promising players and three players who have yet to be drafted. This is the final roster ahead of the 2024 Olympic women's soccer team that will play in the United States' final two matches before heading to France on July 13 against Mexico at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. , in New Jersey (3:30 p.m. ET on July 13). TNT, Telemundo, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock) and against Costa Rica on July 16 at Audi Field in Washington, DC (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, Universo, truTV, Max and Peacock).

United States women's national team roster by position (club) June friendlies against Korea Republic

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

DEFENDERS (7): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Sam Staab (Chicago Red Stars)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC ), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, Dutch)

FORWARDS (7): Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)

I’m really looking forward to getting started,” Hayes said. Preparations are going well and I can't wait to get into camp. We know the turnaround time is short and we have a lot of work to do, but I am fully focused on making sure performances are at the levels required to compete. I want to build on the work that (former interim head coach and now assistant coach) Twila (Kilgore) has put in over the last six months. I expect total commitment from everyone to absorb very quickly the things that I consider most important so that we can compete this summer. I know this is a very easy group to coach and I can't wait to challenge them. It's time to go to work. I can't wait to meet the fans and it's definitely time to support the team as we get closer to building a roster for the Olympics.

The squad includes 19 players who helped the United States win the 2024 SheBelieves Cup in April and includes the return of midfielder Rose Lavelle, who is two appearances away from becoming the 43rd player in the history of the United States women's national team to reach 100 career caps. The roster also includes National Women's Soccer League top scorer and Colorado native Sophia Smith (8 goals), who also leads the league in shots (33) and shots on goal (21). She is tied for the league lead in assists with six. Jaedyn Shaw, the United States' top scorer in 2024, has five goals and one assist in her eight appearances. Mallory Swanson will also return to her home state for the June 1 game. She has three goals and two assists for the Chicago Red Stars so far this season.

U.S. captain Lindsey Horan, also from Colorado, has scored four goals for the USWNT this year. She will arrive at the camp after her French club, Olympique Lyon, competes for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League title. Lyon faces Barcelona in Bilbao, Spain, on May 25 for the biggest prize in women's professional club football. It would be an unprecedented ninth Champions League title for Lyon and the second in the last three years. Lyon won Division 1 Fminine on May 17 by beating Paris Saint-Germain 2–1 in the league's first championship match in 20 years.

Horan leads a contingent of five players who have played in Europe this year, a group that includes Catarina Macario, who helped Chelsea FC win the Women's Super League title last weekend, Emily Fox, who helped the Arsenal FC to qualify for next year's UEFA Women's Champions League, while Coupe de la Ligue winner Korbin Albert helped Paris Saint-Germain win the Coupe de France and finished second behind Horans Lyon in the league, and Lily Yohannes, 16, who helped Ajax finish second in the league. Women's Eredivisie and deep run in UWCL.

The other 18 players come from the NWSL, which is about a third of the way through its season. Seven NWSL clubs contributed to this list, led by NJ/NY Gotham FC, which has five players. The Washington Spirit has four and the San Diego Wave FC has three.

Strong NWSL play earned two players their first-ever call-ups to the senior national team: 27-year-old Chicago Red Stars defender Sam Staab and 21-year-old Washington Spirit midfielder Hal Hershfelt. Staab, Hershfelt and Yohannes are the three uncapped players on the list. This is the second consecutive call-up for Yohannes, who was on the U.S. roster for the SheBelieves Cup but did not appear in either match.

Additionally, Hayes named three practice players who will not be on the game roster but will practice with the team during camp. They are midfielder Olivia Moultrie, midfielder Croix Bethune and defender Kate Wiesner. For Bethune and Wiesner, both veterans of the U.S. Women's National Team, this will be their first coaching experience with the senior WNT. Moultrie has four career caps and two goals, both scored this year in the Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Additional notes: The 23-player roster for the Korea Republic friendlies has an average age of 26.3 years and has 50 caps per player. Nineteen of the 23 players on this list were part of the United States' roster for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, in which the United States defeated Canada on penalties in the championship match. Rose Lavelle, Aubrey Kingsbury, Sam Staab and Hal Hershfelt are the newcomers for the Commerce City and St. Paul games. Staab has experience on the US junior national team with the U-19s and earned three caps with the US U-23s in 2018, scoring against Norway in a 1- 0 in Sarpsborg, Norway. Hershfelt, the fifth pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft out of Clemson, earns his first national team call-up, regardless of age. She has scored two goals so far this season for the Spirit. Only three players on this list have 100 caps or more: Alex Morgan (223), Lindsey Horan (146) and Crystal Dunn (145). Seven players on this list have fewer. more than 10 caps, including three uncapped players, Lily Yohannes, 16, Hershfelt, 21, and Staab, 27. There are two teenagers on the list, 19-year-old Yohannes and Jaedyn Shaw. Shaw participated in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica alongside Korbin Albert, now 20 years old. There are only four players on this list currently in their 30s: Alex Morgan, Casey Krueger, Aubrey Kingsbury and Crystal Dunn. although Lindsey Horan will celebrate her 30th birthday on May 26, the day before camp opens in her native Colorado. Twelve different clubs, including five from Europe and seven from the NWSL, are represented on this list. NJ/NY Gotham FC leads the way with five players followed by four from the Washington Spirit and three from the San Diego Wave FC. Eleven players called up for this camp were on the United States' roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and seven were Morgan, Dunn. , Horan, Lavelle, Sonnett, Swanson and Davidson were on the roster for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champions. Nine players called up for this camp were on the United States' roster for the delayed Tokyo 2021 Olympics , where the United States won bronze. Yohannes, who signed a professional contract at the age of 15 with Ajax, was born in Springfield, Virginia, and her family moved to the Netherlands when she was 10 years old. She participated in U.S. Youth National Team camps at the U-15 and U-16 levels and was invited to participate with the U.S. U-17 Women's National Youth Team ahead of Concacaf Qualifiers during this World Cup cycle, but his commitments to Ajax prevented his participation. Yohannes is a regular starter for Ajax and has started six UEFA Women's Champions League matches for the club this season. Yohannes is the youngest player to be called up for a full national team camp since 16-year-old Sophia Smith was called up in April. of 2017 for the training camp before the matches against Russia in Texas. Yohannes is the youngest player to start a UEFA Women's Champions League match. She will be 17 on June 12. The list includes a total of nine players born after the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer. Fourteen players on this list were born after the 1996 Summer Olympics, which were the first Olympics to feature women's soccer and marked the first gold medal won by the USWNT. Croix Bethune, the third player selected in the 2024 NWSL Draft out of Georgia, where she transferred from USC, is having a strong rookie season with the Spirit, having already scored four goals and six assists. Her six assists are tied with Sophia Smith for the most in the NWSL this season. She participated in the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay. Kate Wiesner, the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft out of Penn State, has appeared in seven matches for the Spirit this season. Wiesner played for the United States at the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan.

