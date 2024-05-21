



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the UK economy was heading for a 'soft landing', but repeated its message to Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt that national insurance should not have been cut in the last two fiscal events.

In its annual review of the state of the UK economy, the Washington-based fund also warned of a black hole in public finances that would require £30 billion in spending cuts or tax increases to stabilize the national debt.

The fund raised its forecast for this year's gross domestic product (GDP) growth from 0.5% to 0.7%. “The UK economy is moving closer to a soft landing, with growth expected to return in 2024 and strengthen in 2025.”

Inflation is now expected to fall close to 2% in the coming months, and the Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates by three quarters this year and a further one percentage point next year.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Fund's Article 4 report, saying: “Today's report clearly shows that independent international economists agree that the UK economy has turned around and is heading towards a soft landing.”

“The IMF upgraded our growth this year and forecast that we will grow faster than any other major European country over the next six years. So now is the time to shake off unwarranted pessimism about our prospects.”

However, the IMF, which has explicitly warned governments in the past not to cut taxes too quickly to prepare for future spending projections, said the two 2p National Insurance Contribution (NIC) cuts in the past two fiscal events were a mistake.

“Taking into account medium-term financial difficulties,” the report said. “Staff would have opposed a reduction in NIC rates given the significant costs.”

Fund staff also believe the government is not on track to meet key fiscal rules to cut the national debt within five years.

Rather than falling to 93% of GDP, as the Office for Budget Responsibility predicts, net debt is expected to continue to rise to 97% of GDP over the next few years.

The fund's double-edged report comes amid improving news for the UK.

Data released two weeks ago showed Vietnam showed faster-than-expected growth in the first quarter of this year, ending a short-term recession.

The Office for National Statistics is also expected to report tomorrow that inflation fell close to the Bank of England's 2% target in April.

This could cause the bank to start cutting interest rates from the 5.25% level in June or August.

The fund's report makes a number of recommendations for UK economic policy, including that the Bank of England should hold more press conferences to explain its decisions and that the government should consider imposing road charges to replace revenue lost from fuel taxes. Details are included. As electric cars become more dominant on UK roads.

