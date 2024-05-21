US says newly launched Russian satellite is an ASAT





WASHINGTON The U.S. government says a recently launched Russian satellite is an antispace weapon placed in nearly the same orbit as a U.S. reconnaissance satellite.

Amb. Robert Wood, alternate U.S. representative for special political affairs to the United Nations, made the allegation during a May 20 debate at the U.N. Security Council on a Russian resolution proposing to ban the placement of weapons of all kinds in space.

Last week, on May 16, Russia launched a satellite into low Earth orbit that the United States says is likely an anti-space weapon, presumably capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit, a he declared. Russia has deployed this new antispace weapon in the same orbit as a US government satellite.

Russia launched a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia on May 16. Its primary payload was a satellite designated Cosmos 2576. The Russian government has not released details about the satellite or its mission.

Independent satellite observers noted in the days following launch that Cosmos 2576 was in an orbit with some of the same parameters as USA 314, a spacecraft considered a reconnaissance satellite. Cosmos 2576 is in a lower orbit, but observers noted that Cosmos 2558 launched into a similar orbit in 2022, then raised its orbit to be closer to another American reconnaissance satellite, USA 326.

Wood, in his remarks, did not explain how the U.S. government reached the conclusion that Cosmos 2576 is an anti-space weapon or what the satellite's capabilities are. He noted that this launch follows earlier launches of Russian satellites, likely anti-space systems in low Earth orbit in 2019 and 2022.

His remarks came during a Security Council debate on a resolution proposed by Russia that would seek to ban the placement of weapons of any kind in space. Russia proposed the resolution after vetoing on April 24 a resolution proposed by Japan and the United States aimed at reaffirming provisions of the Outer Space Treaty prohibiting the placement of weapons in space , a resolution prompted by reports that Russia is developing a nuclear anti-satellite system. armed.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, argued that the Russian resolution was more comprehensive. Today's vote constitutes a unique moment of truth for our Western colleagues, he said. If they fail to support this proposal, then they will make clear that their main priority remains retaining the freedom to accelerate the militarization of space.

He briefly responded to Woods' claims that Cosmos 2576 was an anti-satellite weapon. Earlier, the American representative mentioned a kind of satellite which, in his opinion, again in a very probable style, could possibly be placed on a nuclear engine. I didn't even understand what he was talking about, he said. But that's not what's important.

Wood, in his remarks, did not claim that Russia's new satellite was a nuclear weapon or that it was powered by nuclear energy, and U.S. officials have previously said they do not believe Russia has yet deployed a nuclear weapon in space.

Wood and representatives of other Western countries said they opposed the Russian resolution because of long-standing concerns about the difficulties of verifying a space weapons ban. They also alleged that Russia did not act in good faith in negotiations over its resolution, with Wood calling the resolution the culmination of Russia's campaign of cover-up and diplomatic cover-up.

The Security Council did not approve the Russian resolution, with 7 of the 15 members, including Russia and China, voting in favor. Seven other countries, including France, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, voted against. Switzerland abstained.

