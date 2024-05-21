US drug agency a notable resister to Biden's efforts to ease marijuana restrictions





In a secluded part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters known as the 12th floor bubble, Chief Anne Milgram made an unusual request of top lawmakers summoned in March for what she called the meeting on marijuana: no one could take notes.

Over the next half hour, she announced that the Biden administration would soon issue a long-awaited order reclassifying pot as a less dangerous drug, a major obstacle to federal legalization that the DEA has long resisted. And Milgram then revealed another twist, according to two people familiar with the private meeting who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, that the process normally run by the DEA had been taken over by the U.S. Department of Justice and that the action would not be signed by her but by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Milgram did not tell her aides the reason for this unprecedented omission, and neither she nor the DEA have offered an explanation since. But things went last week exactly as planned at the meeting two months ago, with the most significant drug policy change in 50 years launched without the support of the nation's premier narcotics agency .

The DEA has not yet made a decision on its view on the appropriate timeline for marijuana, reads a hidden 13-page sentence in Garland's 92-page order last Thursday outlining the Biden administration's proposal to moving pot from its current Schedule I alongside heroin and LSD to the less strictly regulated Schedule III, with drugs such as ketamine and certain anabolic steroids.

Internal records accompanying the order indicate that the DEA sent a memo to the Justice Department in late January requesting additional scientific information to determine whether marijuana has an accepted medical use, a key requirement for reclassification. But those concerns were dismissed by Justice Department lawyers, who deemed the DEA's criteria too narrow.

Several current and former DEA officials told the AP they believe politics may be at play, saying the Justice Department is moving forward with marijuana reclassification because President Joe Biden wanted to use this issue to woo voters in his re-election campaign and was unwilling to do so. give the DEA time to complete other studies that likely would have dragged on beyond Election Day.

These officials also noted that although the Controlled Substances Act gives the Attorney General responsibility for regulating the sale of dangerous drugs, federal law still delegates the authority to classify drugs to the DEA Administrator.

It is abundantly clear to me that the Justice Department has hijacked the rescheduling process, placing politics above public safety, said Derek Maltz, a retired agent who once headed the U.S. Special Operations Division. the DEA. If there is scientific evidence to support this decision, so be it. But we must let scientists evaluate it.

Former DEA Administrator Tim Shea said the striking absence of Milgram's endorsement suggests she supported DEA professionals.

If she had supported it, she would have signed it and sent it, said Shea, who served in the Trump administration. The DEA opposed them and politicians stepped in and voted them down. It's demoralizing. Everyone, from agents on the street to DEA executives, knows the dangers this poses.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment, but press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously said Biden was committed to keeping his 2020 campaign promise. He said no one, no American possessing marijuana should not go to jail. This affects communities across the country, including communities of color.

Justice Department lawyers defended Garland's decision to proceed without Milgram's support, saying in a separate memo that the action was motivated by vastly different views between the DEA and the Department of Health and Human Services. Social services. Last year, HHS recommended reclassifying marijuana as less of a public health risk than cocaine, heroin and oxycodone, and effective in treating anorexia, pain and other conditions.

HHS concluded in part that although marijuana abuse produces clear evidence of a public health risk, that risk is relatively lower than that posed by other drugs.

The DEA balked at these findings, and Garland's order cites at least 10 times when the drug agency requested additional information before approving HHS's medical findings. He did not respond to questions from the AP seeking additional comment.

The Justice Department did not comment on internal discrepancies, but said in a statement that the proposal was consistent with HHS's scientific and medical determinations. The department added that it is legally required to follow HHS's scientific and medical findings that marijuana should be reclassified, at least until the rulemaking process begins.

The dissonance within the federal government underscores continued debate over the risks posed by cannabis, even as 38 states have legalized medical marijuana and 24 have legalized its recreational use. Meanwhile, 70 percent of adult voters, according to a Gallup poll from last fall, support legalization, the highest level ever recorded by the polling company.

The argument that marijuana is as dangerous as fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine is laughable, said Matthew C. Zorn, a Houston-based attorney who writes a newsletter on cannabis regulation. The DEA is not where most Americans are. They are standing on the wrong side of history.

But even the HHS National Institute on Drug Abuse has issued statements in apparent contradiction to the HHS recommendation to reclassify pot, saying marijuana's potency has increased steadily over the years, leading to a higher number of emergency room visits to treat a wide range of problems. physical and mental effects, ranging from breathing problems and mental impairments to hallucinations and paranoia.

Whether smoking or using marijuana has therapeutic benefits that outweigh health risks remains an open question that science has not resolved, Nora Volkow, a neuroscientist who directs NIDA, said on the website Institute web. A NIDA spokesperson said the postponement would further facilitate research into the drug.

NIDA last conducted a medical evaluation of marijuana in 2015, a year before the Obama administration's DEA rejected a similar request to defer use of the drug.

This time, after Biden ordered a review of the drug status in 2022, HHS adopted new criteria to reach its rescheduling conclusion, taking into account states that have already legalized medical marijuana.

The rescheduling decision, first reported by the AP last month, faces a potentially lengthy process. The DEA, which must show great deference to HHS medical decisions, according to Justice Department lawyers, will now take public comments on the reprogramming plan before a review by an administrative law judge and publication of a final rule. Federal prosecutions of marijuana are already extremely rare, but a Schedule III classification would still make pot a controlled substance subject to rules and regulations.

For her part, Milgram has said little about her stance on marijuana and was not asked about it during her confirmation. When she took over the agency in 2021, she privately told colleagues that she viewed the legalization debate as a distraction from the much more serious fentanyl crisis, according to one of the people who spoke to the AP.

Milgram is known for her progressive, data-driven approach to law enforcement, dating back to her time as New Jersey's Democratic attorney general. When the state's governor, a close ally, signed a bill in 2010 making the state the 14th state to legalize medical marijuana, she said only that the legislation was workable.

Last week, she was equally opaque in a three-sentence announcement addressed to DEA employees and obtained by the AP.

As required, she wrote, the DEA will post this notice and any attachments on our website.

_____

Goodman reported from Miami, Mustian from New York. AP writer Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington contributed.

_____

Contact the APs global investigations team at [email protected] or https://www.ap.org/tips/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/marijuana-pot-dea-legalization-biden-cb7869d3286094f0124de728320d89c1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos