UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for areas at risk of 'flash flooding' and lightning strikes | uk news





Thunderstorm warnings are in place for parts of south-west and south-east England, East Anglia, Wales and Northern Ireland, with areas at risk of flooding, lightning and hail.

The Met Office said up to two inches of rain could fall over several hours in parts of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Somerset and western Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms have been issued for south-west England and Northern Ireland until 9pm today.

A warning was issued in Northern Ireland at 8 a.m., and in south-west England from noon.

Truro, Plymouth, Exeter, Taunton and Dorchester in England are also affected by the warning.

In Northern Ireland, Londonderry/Derry and Armagh are among the areas expected to be hit by the storm.

In Ireland, Met Eireann has issued an orange thunderstorm warning. This means there could be a threat to life and property due to “rare and hazardous weather”, with the South East covered until 8pm.

On a local scale, a yellow warning for “potentially hazardous” conditions is also in effect across Ireland until 10pm.

Image: Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

A separate new thunderstorm warning, running from noon to midnight, applies to southeast England and East Anglia.

Areas affected by the yellow weather warning include Portsmouth, Brighton, Reading, London, Canterbury, St Albans, Ipswich, Cambridge and Norwich.

The Met Office warned that “flash flooding” and lightning strikes could disrupt travel, with some train and bus services canceled and roads closed.

Power outages are also possible in homes and businesses.

Meanwhile, a separate yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of the Midlands, North East, North West, Wales, Yorkshire and the Humber overnight until 6am on Thursday.

Areas affected include Birmingham, Nottingham, Stoke-on-Trent, Manchester, Hull and Newcastle.

“Heavy rain can move slowly and that's the biggest problem. The winds are very light right now, so when the rain does come it could be pretty slow and intense,” said National Weather Service forecaster Amy Bokotan.

“Where you can see them, they can be very intense and dramatic, but they may not be visible everywhere and some places just down the road may be completely clear and no showers or thunderstorms,” she added.

The warning has been issued ahead of a low pressure area approaching the UK from the east on Wednesday. This will result in prolonged periods of heavy rainfall.

