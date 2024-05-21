Travis Kelce has no plans to propose to Taylor Swift





There is no engagement ring in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's direct future, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“Travis has no plans to propose to Taylor anytime soon,” an insider shares exclusively. “It’s not even on his radar.” Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would jump into without careful thought.

The source tells us that Kelce, 34, “cares very deeply” about Swift, 34, but when it comes to a proposal, “he's just not there yet.”

Questions about the future of Swift and Kelce's relationship continue to grow as online fan chatter and a separate report have also fueled proposal speculation. The couple's recent romantic vacation to Lake Como – between dates on Swift's European Eras tour – also added to the rumors.

Kelce and Swift made their relationship public in September 2023 and have been supportive of each other ever since. But rushing a commitment is not on their agenda.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans to get engaged this summer,” a separate source told Us in January. “Things between them are going great, but they haven't even been together a year and still have a lot to learn about each other.”

Inside went on to say that “many of their loved ones” would love to see Kelce take a knee “and some may even believe” that it will happen – but not “any time soon.”

Instead of focusing on their next steps, Kelce and Swift stay in the present.

During Swift's Eras Tour offseason and Kelce's NFL offseason earlier this spring, the couple “focused on rest and recovery” with movie nights at her Los Angeles home and more, a a third insider told Us in March.

Swift returned to the Eras Tour stage earlier this month for the international leg, which kicked off in Paris. Kelce was also in tow. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a box dancing while his other half played. During the May 12 show, he was even joined by Swift's BFF Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

“Taylor's shows are amazing,” Kelce told Us exclusively at the Kelce Jam festival in Bonner Springs, Kansas on Saturday, May 18. “If you haven’t been, you have to try it.”

