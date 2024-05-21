



The head of the Infected Blood Inquiry has called on the Government to pay billions of pounds in compensation to victims of a scandal that has claimed thousands of lives.

Sir Brian Langstaff said Britain must immediately pay compensation after an investigation found politicians, doctors and civil servants were involved in an appalling cover-up of the worst care disaster in NHS history.

More than 30,000 people became infected with life-threatening HIV and hepatitis through blood transfusions, most of which could and should have been avoided throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

The disaster was no accident. The government compounded their suffering by telling them they had done nothing wrong and that they would have received the best care possible. Compensation must now be paid, Sir Brian said.

However, the compensation is expected to amount to around 10 billion won, so how will the government pay it? The Independent takes a look below.

Cressida Haughton, whose father died, and Deborah Dennis, whose husband died, stand outside Westminster Central Hall (PA Wire)

How much will compensation cost?

In August 2022, on Sir Brian's recommendation, approximately 3,000 surviving victims were awarded interim payments of $100,000 each. The total amount was approximately $300 million.

Now British Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt is preparing to unveil a compensation package worth at least $10 billion, which could be announced as early as Tuesday, according to The Sunday Times.

The government will announce different payments for each infected person, and will also address how and when surviving family members can apply for interim payments on behalf of the deceased person's estate.

How will the government pay for it?

Mr Hunt did not confirm the cost of the compensation scheme or how it would be funded, but senior government sources said it could prevent the government from announcing tax cuts before the election.

Asked before the election whether he had had to choose between tax cuts and compensation, Mr Hunt said: Sometimes you have to look beyond the numbers and make decisions about justice.

And, you know, this is one of those rare decisions where the Prime Minister or the Prime Minister's Office has to be very clear about the difference between right and wrong.

