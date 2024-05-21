Britain's new dangerous cycling attack will achieve almost nothing | cycling





In the six days since laws were introduced to prosecute dangerous cyclists, around 30 people have died on Britain's roads – none of whom were hit by bicycles. An estimated 500 more people will suffer serious and potentially life-changing injuries, almost all of which are car-related.

Again, just over 1,600 people died from illnesses related to physical inactivity across the UK over the same six-day period, according to statistical averages. Riding a bicycle reduces your chances of developing such conditions by about half.

None of this is to argue that a new crime of dangerous cycling resulting in death or serious injury will necessarily make our roads less safe. The worry is that little will be achieved beyond a respectable political imperative to do something.

This seems to be the wider state of Westminster politics when it comes to active travel. In other words, it's endless bickering on the margins while nothing gets done that can actually change lives for the better.

To give just one example, on Monday afternoon lawmakers debated a petition calling for an independent review of low-traffic areas. It comes just two months since a government-commissioned independent review of LTNs found that they were widely operating.

And when it comes to cycling, we seem to have returned to one of Britain's occasional moral panics over anything to do with bicycles. It was triggered by an undeniably tragic event. Hilda Griffiths, 81, was killed in Regents Park, central London, by a club cyclist who was traveling over the park's 20mph speed limit at the time.

Although there was no evidence of wrongdoing by the riders involved, the incident illustrates a clear legal anomaly that allows cyclists to travel at speeds over 20 miles per hour without being restricted by the law.

However, the subsequent results do not seem at all consistent with the government and especially some media reports that transportation is responsible for approximately 0.1% of annual traffic fatalities.

The new offense of dangerous cycling was quickly added to the criminal justice bill making its way through parliament, with ministers adopting amendments from former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith. This is an idea that has been discussed for some time, but despite this, governments do not routinely adopt backbench amendments.

Meanwhile, elements of the media coverage have moved on faster than Deliveroo riders on illegal e-bikes.

Exhibiting goods in the latter category was an article in the Daily Telegraph that appeared on the newspaper's front page, searching Strava data to claim that cyclists had ridden a 600m section of a London embankment at an average speed of 52mph. Headlines declared that cyclists were turning Britain's roads into death traps.

As so many people have pointed out, this is faster than Chris Hoy was at his peak during his short sprints on the velodrome. The speed is almost certainly a GPS glitch, which is common in running and cycling apps, or even when someone records their progress in a car. The article has not been edited, even though it is based on information that is largely untrue.

An op-ed in the Daily Express wrote about lycra-clad lunatics and claimed there was a real arrogance towards these cyclists. It ended with him referring to cyclists as selfish monsters.

This outgrouping is not new, although in some cases it is not so blatant. And to some extent, this is something we've seen before. Almost identical patterns occur every year, even leading to the way that road behavior in central London is somehow seen as representative of the UK as a whole.

There may be two differences to note here. The first is that this outbreak comes in the context of a government that, for the first time in decades, is not officially encouraging people to get out of their cars and undertake active travel.

The other is more cumulative. This is nothing more than a migration activity, and each time this happens, and during the gap period when nothing is done, other cities and countries are starting to build new infrastructure.

At the end of a recent government-commissioned report on LTNs, it set out international evidence of the widespread and long-term use of LTNs in other countries, which at times sounded almost pathetic.

They reduce car traffic. They create attractive places for both residents and retailers. They stimulate local economies. They improve your health and improve your quality of life. All of this may seem like a good thing for the government to pursue. However, in the UK, some people seem to be arguing instead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/bike-blog/article/2024/may/21/uk-dangerous-cycling-offence-achieve-nothing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos