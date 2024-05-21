Jeremy Hunt looks set to cut NIC again despite IMF warning of 30 billion fiscal hole | economics





Downing Street has revealed that Jeremy Hunt is preparing to cut national insurance before the election, despite warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it would leave a $30 billion hole in public finances.

A spokesman for Rishi Sunaks said the government had no room to cut NI for a third time in less than a year and rejected the IMF's argument that the Treasury should instead consider tax increases or spending cuts.

“I think we respectfully disagree with the IMF,” the spokesperson said. My view is that cutting National Insurance and rewarding work is an important part of growing the economy.

Downing Street has responded to the IMF's announcement of its annual health review for the UK, saying difficult choices lie ahead.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a news conference that a cautious approach to tax cuts was needed as public finances were hit by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

We are genuinely concerned that not just the UK, but all countries that have used fiscal buffers extensively, need to do more to rebuild those buffers, she said.

The IMF said in its report last autumn and in its March budget that it would have recommended to Mr Hunt not to cut the National Insurance Contribution (NIC) by 2 percentage points, raising strong doubts about the wisdom of the Prime Minister's plans to cut NIC further before polling day. expressed.

To stem rising debt, the Treasury said it should consider a range of potentially unpopular revenue-raising measures, including widening the scope of VAT, road pricing, lifting the triple lock on state pensions and raising inheritance tax. Capital gains tax, expanded user fees for public services.

Georgieva said the economy was heading for a soft landing after a faster-than-expected decline in annual inflation rates and a shallow recession over the past few years. The IMF believes Britain will grow by 0.7% this year, compared to the 0.5% it estimated in last month's World Economic Outlook.

As the Bank of England considers whether to cut interest rates from the current 5.25% next month, the IMF said there is room for two or three 0.25 percentage point cuts in official borrowing costs this year.

But the economy's long-term growth prospects remain poor and the need for better public services, combined with significant investment needs, is putting pressure on public finances, it said.

A team of IMF officials have been in the UK over the past two weeks for the annual Article IV consultations and said in their final statement: Given the medium-term financial challenges, employees would have opposed a NIC rate cut. considerable cost.

However, staff recognize that the potential labor supply benefits of NIC cuts have been accompanied by well-designed measures (e.g. reform of the non-dom regime) that will partly offset the fiscal costs in the medium term.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

The statement said that as a general principle, staff will advise against further tax cuts unless they promote growth and are adequately offset by high-quality deficit reduction measures.

The government's plan includes increasing the department's daily spending by 1% a year, taking inflation into account, and maintaining investment spending. The IMF said this does not fully account for the known pressures on public services (particularly health and social care) and the need for important growth-boosting investments (including the green transition).

The IMF team assumes a 2% real growth in ministry spending, but said this would lead to a continued increase in debt as a share of national income, reaching 97% of gross domestic product (GDP) within a decade. .

The IMF said that to stabilize debt by 2029-30, governments would need to raise tax revenues or save about $30 billion, equivalent to one percentage point of GDP, and that this would require difficult choices.

Hunt said: Today's report clearly shows that independent international economists agree that the UK economy has turned around and is on track for a soft landing.

The IMF has upgraded our growth this year and predicted that we will grow faster than any other large country in Europe over the next six years, so it is time to shake off some of the unwarranted pessimism about our prospects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/may/21/imf-tells-uk-cut-taxes-jeremy-hunt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos