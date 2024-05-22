Victims of UK infected blood scandal to receive final compensation this year | News





The minister announced the compensation plan a day after reports emerged that civil servants and doctors had exposed patients to unacceptable risks.

The British government said victims of the blood scandal, where tens of thousands of people were infected with contaminated blood or blood products provided by public health services, will begin receiving their final compensation payments this year.

Authorities announced the compensation plan a day after a report found that from the 1970s to the early 1990s, government officials and doctors exposed patients to unacceptable risks by giving them blood transfusions or giving them blood products contaminated with HIV or hepatitis.

The scandal is considered the deadliest disaster in the history of Britain's state-run National Health Service, which was founded in 1948.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak apologized on Monday for decades of moral failings at the heart of our national life.

The report says successive British governments have refused to admit wrongdoing and tried to cover up a scandal in which around 3,000 people died after receiving contaminated blood or blood products. The report said that during this period, about 30,000 people were infected with HIV or hepatitis C, a type of liver infection.

Cabinet Secretary John Glenn told lawmakers on Tuesday that time was of the essence and victims who most urgently needed payments would receive an additional temporary compensation of 210,000 pounds ($267,000) within 90 days. Full payment plan.

He said friends and family who cared for infected people would also be entitled to claim compensation.

The authority has paid a first interim payment of £100,000 to each survivor and surviving family member in 2022. Glenn did not confirm the total cost of the compensation package, but it is said to be worth more than 10 billion pounds ($12.7 billion).

Des Collins, a lawyer representing dozens of victims, said many families had not received any compensation to date and had no information on how to claim interim payments promised from the deceased's estate.

Activists have fought for decades to expose official failures and secure government compensation. The investigation was finally approved in 2017 and has reviewed evidence from more than 5,000 witnesses and more than 100,000 documents over the past four years.

Many of those affected had hemophilia, a condition that affects the blood's ability to clot. In the 1970s, patients received a new treatment in the United States that included plasma from high-risk donors, including prison inmates who received money for blood transfusions.

Because treatment manufacturers have mixed plasma from thousands of donations, one infected donor could compromise the entire batch.

About 1,250 people with bleeding disorders, including 380 children, were infected with HIV-contaminated blood products, according to the report.

Three quarters of them died. Up to 5,000 other people who received blood products developed chronic hepatitis C.

About 26,800 other people also became infected with hepatitis C after receiving blood transfusions in hospitals following childbirth, surgery or accidents, according to the report.

The report concluded that the disaster could have been largely avoided if officials had taken steps to address the known risks associated with blood transfusions and the use of blood products, and that the UK had followed many developed countries in introducing rigorous testing of blood products and blood donors. He added that it was lagging behind. select.

The investigation found that the damage was made worse by a culture of cover-up and defensiveness within government and the health service.

