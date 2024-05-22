The Met Office has issued a warning as the UK experiences three days of thunderstorms and rain.





Thunderstorms could cause power outages and disrupt travel across the UK on Tuesday, the Met Office warned, as the UK braces for wet and stormy weather.

Weather warnings for storms and heavy rain have been issued across large swaths of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for the next three days, with the possibility of a warmer and sunnier Spring Bank Holiday weekend after a dreary week ahead.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for large areas of south-west England, including Plymouth, Exeter and Bath, from 12pm to 9pm on Tuesday.

This warning also applies to most of Wales, including Cardiff and Swansea.

We advise that thunderstorms are possible in some areas, leading to some travel disruptions and surface water flooding, as well as difficult driving conditions and some road closures. The Met Office added there was a slight chance of train and bus services being delayed or cancelled, power outages and other services to some homes and businesses being disrupted.

Another yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms has been issued for southeast England, stretching from Oxford, Portsmouth and Brighton through London to Canterbury, Cambridge and Norwich. It operates from 12 noon to midnight.

An amber warning for thunderstorms has been issued for most of Northern Ireland west of Belfast from 8am to 9pm on Tuesday, with similar warnings warning that heavy rain and thunderstorms could cause disruption and flooding.

Meanwhile, an amber warning of rain for possible flooding and travel disruption will be in place across the Midlands and parts of northern England and Wales from just after midnight on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

A yellow warning for rain will also be in place for southern and eastern Scotland from 12pm on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

As of Tuesday morning, the Environment Agency had issued 23 warnings about possible flooding. You can find more information here, along with tools and maps to check alerts in your area.

This follows thunderstorm warnings issued over Wales, the West Midlands and south-west England last week and over the final public holiday.

5-day weather forecast

Showers, sometimes heavy and possibly thunderstorms, are forecast today and this evening, particularly across Northern Ireland, northern Scotland and southern England. The Met Office expects this rain to ease across the south-west overnight, with some cloudiness across the east and more persistent rain later over eastern England.

Heavy rain is expected to move north through eastern and parts of central areas on Wednesday, while western areas are expected to continue to see a mix of sunshine and heavy rain.

The rain will then taper off further north on Thursday and Friday, before skies become brighter and a few showers are expected.

It will be drier for many areas on Saturday, but the current showers are expected to move westward later.

