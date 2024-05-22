Federal Reserve Board – Federal Reserve releases report on the economic well-being of U.S. households in 2023





The Federal Reserve on Tuesday released its Report on the Economic Well-Being of American Households in 2023, which examines the financial situation of American adults and their families. Overall, the report shows that financial well-being remained virtually unchanged from 2022, with rising prices remaining a challenge for most households and workers continuing to benefit from a strong labor market.

The report draws on the Council on Household Economics and Decision Making's (SHED) eleventh annual survey, conducted in October 2023. It analyzes topics such as financial well-being, income, employment , spending, banking and credit, housing, higher education and students. loans, retirement and investments.

The report said overall financial well-being remained almost unchanged from 2022. In 2023, 72 percent of adults reported that their financial situation was improving or that they were living comfortably, similar to the 73 for percent observed in 2022, but down 6 percentage points from the recent high of 78. percent in 2021. Despite the moderate pace of inflation, rising prices remained a major financial concern. Sixty-five percent of adults said changes in the prices they paid from the previous year had made their financial situation worse, including 19 percent who said price changes had made their financial situation worse .

Some groups continued to experience greater financial hardship than others. In particular, low-income adults were more likely to face material hardship, including not paying their bills in full, sometimes or often not having enough to eat, and not receiving medical care due to cost. Seventeen percent of adults said they had not paid their bills in full in the month before the survey.

“SHED provides valuable insight into the financial situation of American households,” said Michelle W. Bowman, Governor of the Federal Reserve. “This perspective continues to help the Federal Reserve better understand how families are coping with the current economic challenges they face.”

Financial resilience measures, including emergency spending preparedness and monthly savings, were consistent with the 2022 report. Similar to the previous year, 63 percent of adults said they would cover an emergency expense of $400 in cash or its equivalent and 13 percent would be unable to pay this expense by any means. Forty-eight percent of adults said they had money left over after paying expenses in the month before the survey, a figure similar to 2022 but lower than 2021 and levels of before the pandemic.

Indicators of opportunities for workers to move into new positions and pay increases were also similar to 2022. The share of adults who received a raise and requested a raise remained unchanged from 2022, at 33 % and 13%, respectively. Reflecting continued strength in the labor market, these measures remained above their 2021 levels.

This year's report also addresses new topics in the survey, including home insurance, care for aging or disabled adults and child care. For example, childcare is considered a significant cost in family budgets. Parents using paid child care typically spent 50 to 70 percent per month on child care as well as housing costs, which is most people's largest monthly expense.

The report, fact sheet, downloadable data, data visualizations and a video summarizing the report's findings are available here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

