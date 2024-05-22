Pentagon says no aid unloaded from US pier off Gaza was delivered to entire Palestinian population





CNN-

None of the aid unloaded from the temporary US-built dock off Gaza has been delivered to the wider Palestinian population, as the US works with the UN and Israel to identify routes safe delivery routes inside the enclave, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Several desperate Gazans intercepted trucks delivering aid from the dock over the weekend, leading the UN to suspend delivery operations until logistical problems were resolved.

The United States is working with Israel and the United Nations to establish alternative routes for the safe delivery of the 569 tons of aid transported to Gaza since last week, Pentagon spokesman Maj. General Pat Ryder.

When asked if any of the aid had been delivered to the people of Gaza, Ryder replied: “To this day I don't believe so. He added that the aid had been kept in a staging area on land, but since Tuesday it had begun to be moved to warehouses for distribution throughout Gaza as alternative routes were established.

A US official told CNN that the Defense Department and the UN are still working to determine how much aid can be kept in the transit zone inside Gaza at any given time.

The amount of aid arriving on the Gaza coast from its initial transit zone in Cyprus is also lower than the Pentagon's initial estimates.

Since Friday, more than 569 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered via the temporary dock, called JLOTS, or Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore, to the shores of Gaza for distribution by humanitarian partners, Ryder said. But Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, said last week that the United States initially hoped to transport 500 tons of aid per day through the pier, increasing over time.

Over the weekend, as trucks began transporting aid delivered from the floating jetty, CNN reported that a group of men in Gaza intercepted the aid, saying they did not believe that it was really intended for the Palestinian people.

I have doubts, Mounir Ayad, a Gaza resident, told CNN near the pier. I don't understand this floating pier or what it says and what its purpose is. They say it helps, but people are worried. Does this help or something else? We know that the United States has never supported the Palestinian cause, so it is unlikely that they would give us aid for nothing in return.

Ryder acknowledged Tuesday that some of the initial aid delivered to Gaza was intercepted by some people who removed the aid from those vehicles.

Fully realizing the desperation, but also fully understanding the fact that it is very important that this help reaches those who need it most, that will continue to be the priority. So I understand, you know, the focus on why it doesn't work, or why it doesn't work, but what we've been focused on is how we can work to ensure that the Palestinian people receive ugly.

The Pentagon said in April that the goal was to deliver about 500 tons of aid, or 90 truckloads per day, to Gaza's starving population, with plans to run up to 150 trucks per day. The pier was finally anchored in Gaza last week as the humanitarian situation in the enclave has only worsened.

Sonali Korde, assistant administrator for the Office of Humanitarian Assistance at the U.S. Agency for International Development, said last week that conditions in Gaza have not improved and that over the past two weeks we we've seen a vital border crossing closed, and at a critical time we're seeing more help moving in. Across the Gaza Strip, 2.2 million people, the entire population, face acute food insecurity.

The United States has faced a number of challenges regarding the pier, including planning around Israeli operations in Rafah, which could raise security concerns; early problems over who would transport the aid from the pier to Gaza, with the United States repeatedly declaring that no U.S. troops would be on the ground; and logistical challenges such as maritime and weather conditions which could continue to limit the capacity of its use.

Ryder said Tuesday that the United States continues to push for aid to be delivered by other means, including by land. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin continues to have conversations with his Israeli counterpart regarding efforts to deliver aid through land crossings, including through Rafah, he said.

When White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Israeli officials as part of his trip to the Middle East this weekend, the Israelis presented their latest thoughts on a possible incursion into Rafah, during which the American side asked a lot of difficult questions, according to a senior administration official. This person noted that both sides would continue these discussions, but that the Israelis had incorporated U.S. comments and concerns while continuing to implement these plans. The official added that both sides share the common goal of destroying Hamas.

As part of the discussions with the Israelis, U.S. officials also made a series of specific requests for humanitarian assistance, which they agreed to implement, according to the official.

One of those demands included making aid distribution easier by forcing the Israelis to agree that aid scanned in Cyprus would be sent directly to the Israeli port of Ashdod, bypassing Egypt. Currently, goods that are not transported to Gaza via the jetty must pass through Egypt to be scanned before then being brought into the enclave.

“I thought the conversations were quite constructive and I was now waiting to see some of what was agreed here play out in the coming days,” the official said.

On Tuesday alone, according to this person, more than 370 pallets of aid were distributed in Gaza.

The United States has also carried out a number of airdrops of humanitarian aid to Gaza in partnership with the Royal Jordanian Air Force. It is unclear with what regularity this will continue; Ryder said Tuesday that this is an option available to us, but he declined to say whether this effort will continue into the future.

The last humanitarian airdrop announced by US Central Command took place on May 9.

This is not an exclusive US military effort, but an interagency effort. This is an international effort. And we understand the desperate need of the Palestinian people right now, Ryder said of efforts to deliver aid to Gaza. And we will continue to work to provide them with what they need.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CNN's Sam Fossum, Kayla Tausche and MJ Lee contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/21/politics/us-gaza-pier-aid-not-delivered/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos