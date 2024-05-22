US News: Colorado Springs and Boulder in the top 10 best places to live





DENVER (KDVR) A new report listed 150 of the best cities to live in, and two Colorado cities were named among the top 10.

U.S. News and World Report released its annual list of “Best Places to Live in America” for 2024-25 on Tuesday.

To create this ranking, US News used data from the US Census Bureau, the FBI, the US Department of Labor and its own internal resources. Each city was then ranked on the following indices: affordability, happiness, quality of health care, retiree taxes, desirability and job market.

Colorado is the third most dangerous state in the country, according to US News rankings

Two Colorado cities were in the top 10 and had an overall score above 6.5.

#3 – Colorado Springs

Colorado's second-largest city was chosen as the third best place to live in the entire country with an overall rating of 7/10.

U.S. News and World Report described Colorado Springs as a city that “blends colorful nature with wild history and metropolitan spoils.”

The report found that Springs has a population of more than 500,000 and the median home price is nearly $395,000.

While Colorado Springs housing prices are higher than the national average, U.S. News said Springs' population continues to grow because it still offers an affordable alternative to the more expensive Denver area.

While Colorado Springs was the third best state to live in, it ranked 94th for best place to retire.

No. 10 – Rock

The second Colorado city to make the top 10 was Boulder with an overall rating of 6.7/10.

U.S. News and World Report ranked Boulder 10th for its beautiful views, wellness opportunities and jobs that attract young professionals, families, scholars, scientists and transplants from both coasts.

Boulder has a smaller population, just over 122,000, but its median housing price exceeds the national average. According to US News, the median home in Boulder costs $854,424.

Known as the “Boulder Bubble,” the cost of living comes with a high price.

However, Boulder is home to 45,000 acres of open space, a bustling downtown, and a renowned university.

Colorado drops another spot in U.S. News & World Reports' rankings of best states

While Boulder was among the top 10 best places to live, it ranked 132nd among the best places to retire.

Other Best Colorado Cities to Live in

Colorado Springs and Boulder weren't the only Centennial State cities to make the list of 150, two others were named.

According to US News and World Report, the best place to live in the country is Naples, Florida. To see the full list, click here.

