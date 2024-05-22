US says Russia likely launched anti-space weapon last week





CNN-

The United States has assessed that Russia likely launched a close-range anti-space weapon last week capable of attacking a U.S. government satellite orbiting nearby, U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood told the United Nations on Monday.

This is not the first time that Russia has launched an anti-space weapon, designed to neutralize or destroy satellites. But the last time was in 2022, said Wood, who is the alternate U.S. representative for special political affairs at the United Nations.

The launch comes at a time when the United States and its allies are increasingly concerned about Russia's efforts to develop a space nuclear weapon capable of destroying commercial and government satellites.

On May 16, Russia launched a satellite into low Earth orbit that the United States says is likely an antispace weapon that could attack other satellites in low Earth orbit, Wood said before voting on a resolution of the UN Security Council drafted by Russia on external issues. space security. Russia has deployed this new antispace weapon in the same orbit as a US government satellite.

Wood added that the May 16 launch follows earlier launches of Russian satellites, likely anti-space systems in low Earth orbit in 2019 and 2022.

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday that U.S. assessments of the Russian satellite further indicate features resembling previously deployed antispace payloads, from 2019 to 2022.

The ambassador called the launch troubling and said it undermines Russia's claims that it seeks security in space. The command monitored the incident as it unfolded, according to a defense official.

Russia issued at least two NOTAMs to aviators that became active on May 16, indicating a possible space launch. One was intended for the launch itself and the other for the re-entry of a Russian space launcher off the coast of Baja California, Mexico.

The good news is that NOTAMs are the responsible and normal way for countries to support the security of aviation and maritime activities, the defense official said.

The United States and its allies are working to deter Russia from developing a space nuclear weapon, CNN previously reported. If deployed, such a weapon could destroy satellites by creating a massive energy wave when it detonates, potentially crippling a vast portion of the commercial and government satellites that the world below depends on for cell phone talk, payment his bills and surf the Internet.

In April, the United States and Japan jointly introduced a UN Security Council resolution calling on UN member states not to develop space-based nuclear weapons, but Russia vetoed it. which the United States took as a sign that it was indeed pursuing a space nuclear project. weapon based.

As we noted previously, the United States believes that Russia is developing a new satellite carrying a nuclear device, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on April 24. We have heard President Putin publicly state that Russia does not intend to deploy nuclear weapons. weapons in space. If that were the case, Russia would not have vetoed this resolution.

The Russian weapon is still under development and is not yet in orbit, Biden administration officials have publicly emphasized. But if used, officials say, it would cross a dangerous Rubicon in the history of nuclear weapons.

Russia introduced its own rival resolution earlier this month, calling for a permanent ban on the placement of weapons in our space. But the United States vetoed it Monday because it does not accomplish the simple task we set out to do several months ago: reaffirming the core obligations of the Outer Space Treaty and avoiding a race to nuclear weapons in space, Wood said.

The US ambassador particularly took issue with resolutions calling for a binding mechanism to ban any space weapons, saying such a ban cannot be verified and that the resolution was an attempt by Russia to distract the world's attention from its development of a new satellite carrying a nuclear weapon. device.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/21/politics/us-assesses-russia-launched-counter-space-weapon/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos