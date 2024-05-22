2024 US Womens Open Qualifications | LPGA





The 79th U.S. Women's Open is scheduled to begin May 30 at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. As always, the field is filled with top players from around the world, in addition to some of the best athletes on the LPGA. and Epson Tours.

Take a look at who made their way onto the field at the US Women's Open:

04/15/2024: The Vancouver Golf Club (Coquitlam, British Columbia)Amelia GarveyMadison Young

04/15/2024: El Macero Country Club (El Macero, California)Megha Ganne (a)Sabrina Iqbal (a)Alexa Melton

04/16/2024: The Village Course in Waikoloa (Waikoloa Village, Hawaii) Yuka Nii

04/22/2024: Boso Country Club (Pref. Chiba, Japan)Amiyu OzekiYui KawamotoSaiki FujitaPeiying TsaiAyako Kimura

04/23/2024: Soboba Springs Mariel Galdiano Golf Course

04/25/2024: Belle Haven Country Club (Alexandria, Virginia)Ruixin LiuJean Reynolds

04/29/2024: Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club (Rockwall, Texas)Aine Donegan (a)Huai-Chien Hsu (a)

04/29/2024: Soule Park Golf Club (Ojai, California)Yuri YoshidaCatherine Park (a)Soo Bin Joo

04/30/2024: Rainier Golf & Country Club (Seattle, Washington)Jiwon JeonCaroline InglisEmily Kristine Pedersen

04/30/2024: Starmount Forest Country Club (Greensboro, North Carolina)Pauline Roussin BouchardLauren Stephenson

04/30/2024: Walnut Creek Golf Preserve (Westminster, Colorado)Isi GabsaMoriya JutanugarnCeline Borge

05/01/2024: Winchester Country Club (Winchester, Massachusetts)Lucy LiKatie Li (a)Sofia Garcia

05/02/2024: Ohio State University Golf Club (Columbus, Ohio)Wei-Ling HsuIsabella FierroWichanee Meechai

05/06/2024: Woodhill Country Club (Wayzata, Minnesota)Kaitlyn Papp Budde

05/06/2024: Sugar Mill Country Club (New Smyrna Beach, Florida)Steph KyriacouElizabeth Szokol

05/06/2024: San Joaquin Country Club (Fresno, California)Gabriela RuffelsAsterisk Talley (a)

05/06/2024: Dunwoody Country Club (Dunwoody, Georgia)Arpichaya YubolKristen Gillman

05/06/2024: Pinnacle Peak Country Club (Scottsdale, Arizona)Kim KaufmanAlana UriellSavannah Vilaubi

05/07/2024: Shannopin Country Club (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) Rachel RohannaMarissa Steen

08/05/2024: Sunset Country Club (St. Louis, Missouri)Samantha Brown (a)

05/10/2024: The Club at Admiral's Cove (Jupiter, Florida)Sydnee MichaelsMaisie Filler (a)

05/13/2024: Bradenton Country Club (Bradenton, Florida)Amelie Zalsman (a)Pimpisa Sisutham (a)

05/13/2024: Briarwood Country Club (Deerfield, Illinois)Keeley Marx (a)Caroline Smith (a)

05/13/2024: Haworth Country Club, (Haworth, New Jersey)Caroline MassonMaude Aimee LeblancNanna Koerstz MadsenYan Liu

05/13/2024: Golfcrest Country Club (Pearland, Texas)Adela Cernousek (a)Elina Sinz (a)

05/20/2024: Golf & Country Club Seddiner See (Michendorf, Germany)Mariajo UribeCasandra AlexanderPia Babnik

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lpga.com/news/2024/2024-us-womens-open-the-qualifiers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos