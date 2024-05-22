UK inflation falls to a smaller-than-expected 2.3%, reducing chances of a June interest rate cut | inflation





UK inflation fell to 2.3% in April, the lowest level in almost three years, but the decline was smaller than expected, dampening hopes of an early interest rate cut.

City analysts predicted annual growth in the cost of goods and services would fall to 2.1%, close to the Bank of England's 2% target.

The market lowered its forecast that the bank would cut interest rates from the current 5.25% level as early as next month, and also reduced the forecast for a cut in August.

Last month, the consumer price index (CPI) fell 2.3% from 3.2% in March, as energy and food costs eased. The last time inflation was lower was in July 2021.

Last year, electricity and gas prices fell 27%, the largest decline on record, while food and soft drink prices rose 2.9% annually, recording the lowest increase since November 2021.

In a sign of pressure on household budgets and a reluctance to buy big-ticket items, furniture retailers cut prices by 0.9% between March and April, with prices for all goods falling 0.8% month-on-month.

Annual services inflation, which largely reflects the costs businesses charge each other, was 5.9%, little down from 6% in March.

A sharp rise in property rents last year has kept inflation measures that include housing costs well above the headline CPI. Higher mortgage costs were another factor that meant the ONS' alternative consumer price index (CPIH), including housing, rose 3% year-on-year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has recently remained stable at around $83, but rising prices for gasoline and diesel have prevented the slowdown in inflation last month from slowing further.

Yael Selpin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said the chances of a rate cut as early as next month were diminishing. The fall in inflation, while close to the Bank of England target, may not be enough to sway an early interest rate cut, she said.

Paula Bejarano Carbo, an economist at the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said core inflation, excluding food and energy costs, remains higher than the historical average of 3.9% and the central bank He said this figure would have to be lowered before the Monetary Policy Committee felt comfortable. Cut rate.

We believe rising services inflation, coupled with last week's strong wage growth data, will remain an upside risk to inflationary pressures in the second half of the year. As a result, the MPC may remain cautious and hold rates in the upcoming meeting despite today's encouraging rate decline.

Rishi Sunak said the April CPI figures marked a key moment for the economy, with inflation returning to normal. The Prime Minister said: This is proof that our plans are working and the difficult decisions we have taken are paying off.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said inflation had fallen but now was not the time for Conservative ministers to pop the champagne. She posted on X: Prices have soared, mortgage costs have risen and taxes have hit a 70-year high. Only Labor can be trusted to protect and improve family finances.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Inflation in the 20 euro zone member countries in April was 2.4%, the same as the previous month.

Separate ONS figures published on Wednesday also showed a bigger-than-expected increase in public finances in April.

The high cost of financing UK government debt has played a large role in pushing the monthly deficit to $20.5 billion. That's the fourth-highest April borrowing since monthly records began in 1993 and $1.9 billion more than official forecasts.

Debt repayments decreased by KRW 1.7 billion to KRW 8.6 billion, but remained at a higher level than announced by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Some analysts said the figures showed government finances were under pressure and the Prime Minister was ruling out tax cuts before the general election.

Martin Beck, Economic Advisor at EY Item Club, said: “The new financial year has got off to a disappointing start for UK public finances with borrowing exceeding OBR forecasts. The impact of higher bank rates and gold bond yields than the OBR assumed in the budget forecasts on debt servicing costs has contributed to this poor performance. This means it is likely to continue for the remainder of the financial year.

It is unlikely that the revised OBR forecasts will give the government another tax cut fiscal event before the next general election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/article/2024/may/22/uk-inflation-falls-bank-of-england-interest-rates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos