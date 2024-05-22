USDA awards $300 million to diversify U.S. agriculture export markets





WASHINGTON, May 21, 2024 Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide $300 million to 66 U.S. organizations under the new Regional Agricultural Promotion Program ( RAPP), to strengthen demand for U.S. food and agricultural exports in high-growth countries. potential markets around the world.

Secretary Vilsack launched RAPP in October 2023, authorizing $1.2 billion in funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation to help U.S. exporters expand their customer base beyond traditional, established markets, focusing on regional such as Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, and South and Southeast Asia, where consumer demand and purchasing power are increasing.

The USDA and the entire Biden-Harris administration are focused on creating more, new and better markets for American producers and agribusinesses, and exports are a critical part of that effort, Vilsack said . By enabling U.S. exporters to expand their presence in new, diverse and dynamic markets, RAPP will help make them more competitive and resilient in an increasingly volatile global trade environment. We know the potential is there, but it takes time and money to develop new markets. USDA is pleased to be able to provide the start-up capital to help us exploit these opportunities, because if we are serious about reversing the decline of small and medium-sized farms and creating wealth that stays in rural communities, it is crucial that we create and maintain various market opportunities both abroad and domestically.

The first round of RAPP funding will help recipient organizations carry out hundreds of projects spanning a wide variety of products and markets. For example:

The Cranberry Institute plans to conduct business training seminars and other consumer-oriented activities to target export opportunities in India, Brazil, Colombia and Southeast Asia. The Southern Forest Products Association is targeting new market opportunities for Southern yellow pine products throughout the Caribbean region through educational seminars and promotional events. The Hazelnut Marketing Board will conduct market research and trade missions to facilitate market development in several African countries. The US Dairy Export Council plans to expand its presence in Africa using RAPP funding to better understand and develop regulations and regulatory frameworks for dairy imports in many markets. The American Meat Export Federation plans to expand its export efforts to new markets in the ASEAN region and across Africa, as well as increase its investments in the convenience store segment in South Korea , in Central America and Colombia. The Brewers Association will tap into Southeast Asia's thriving craft beer scene, participating in the region's premier brewing trade show and festival and also bringing the region's buyers to major U.S. trade shows.

To view the full list of organizations that have received RAPP funding, please visit the following link: FY 2024 RAPP Funding Allocations.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans in many positive ways every day. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming the U.S. food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe food , healthy and nutritious in all communities, creating new markets and flows. income for farmers and producers using climate-friendly food and forestry practices, making historic investments in clean energy infrastructure and capacity in rural America, and committing to equity across the department by removing systemic barriers and creating a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

