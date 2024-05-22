



The annual inflation rate fell sharply in April. Prices are rising more slowly than at any time in nearly three years. Inflation is lower in the UK than in the EU.

Nevertheless, the recent announcement by Statistics Korea regarding living expenses was somewhat disappointing. April's inflation figures were always going to be good, and the fact that there was no repeat of the energy price hikes from a year ago ensured a sharp decline.

However, at 2.3%, it was slightly higher than expected. The consensus of economists surveyed by Reuters was 2.1%. Some predicted it would fall below the government's target of 2%.

The decline from 3.2% in March was primarily due to the continued decline in household energy bills. According to the ONS, electricity, gas and other fuel prices were 27.1% lower in April this year than in April 2023, the biggest fall since records began in 1989. Food price inflation also decreased from 4% to 2.8%.

These developments benefit poorer households, who spend a greater proportion of their income on heating, lighting and putting food on the table.

But there was less good news. Core inflation, excluding food, energy, tobacco and alcohol, fell to 3.9% from 4.2%, compared to the expected 3.6%. More worryingly, inflation in the services sector, which is closely monitored by the Bank of England's interest rate setting agency, barely budged from 6% to 5.9%.

One reason for this appears to be that companies have passed on at least some of the costs resulting from the increase in the national living wage, which rose from 10.42 to 11.44 last month, to customers. Inflation in the hotel and restaurant sector of the economy, where minimum wage workers are concentrated, rose to 6% from 5.8% last month.

The Bank's monetary policy committee will likely pay more attention to services inflation than the 2.3% figure. Because I think that's a reasonable guide to the price pressures being generated by the UK domestic economy.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said accommodation, water bills, airfares, catering, recreation and cultural services had all experienced huge price increases last month. Rather than focusing on a few odd components, he said positive changes were widespread elsewhere as well.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, had expected a much larger decline in services inflation to 5.2% in April, with a much smaller decline affecting the timing of cuts in official borrowing costs. He said he would go crazy.

There are still wage rises and inflation easing before the Bank of England meeting on June 20, but cuts appear very unlikely at the moment. Even the August cut looks more questionable, he said.

