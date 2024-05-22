



Wylfa on Anglesey becomes government's first choice site for large-scale gigawatt nuclear power plant Talks with international energy companies will explore building a power plant on Anglesey site, benefiting thousands of jobs and local investment in clean, reliable and affordable power Enjoy it

Wylfa on Anglesey is the government's preferred site for the UK's third very large nuclear power plant, putting North Wales in a prime position to benefit from increased economic prosperity and support the UK's long-term energy security.

The government is now starting talks with global energy companies to explore building new power plants that could provide clean, reliable electricity enough to power around 6 million homes for 60 years. This brings the UK closer to its ambition to source up to a quarter of its projected electricity needs from domestic nuclear power by 2050 to strengthen its energy independence.

The government is considering building major nuclear power plants of a similar size to Hinkley in Somerset and Sizewell in Suffolk. This new project will revive Wylfa’s nuclear history and boost the local economy by bringing thousands of jobs and investment to the area.

Located on the North Wales coast, Wylfa is ideally suited to host given its proximity to cooling waters and nuclear heritage.

Great British Nuclear is tasked with delivering on the competition for the world's fastest small modular reactors and recently secured Wylfa and Oldbury-on-Severn in Gloucestershire as two possible sites for new nuclear projects. This is the first time since the 1960s that the government has secured the site for Shinwonjeon.

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net ZeroClaire Coutinho said:

We are working on the largest nuclear power generation in 70 years.

Anglesey has a proud nuclear history and it makes sense that it could once again play a central role in strengthening the UK's energy security.

Not only will Wylfa provide clean, reliable power to millions of homes, it will create thousands of good-paying jobs and bring investment to the region.

The UK is undergoing its biggest expansion of nuclear power in 70 years and suitable sites will be critical if it is to meet its ambitions to quadruple its nuclear capacity to up to 24GW by 2050. This comes from a mix of traditional large-scale power plants and small modular reactors. , allowing you to launch faster and at scale.

Meanwhile, Great British Nuclear aims to announce the successful bidders for its small modular reactor competition by the end of this year.

Gwen Parry-Jones, CEO of Great British Nuclear, said:

GBN, which agreed to purchase the Wylfa site earlier this year, is looking forward to working with the Government on a market engagement program for large gigawatt suppliers and delivering this important project in the future.

David TC Davies, Secretary of State for Wales, said:

This is important and welcome news for Wales, which promises to create thousands of high quality jobs for the local economy.

Along with the revival of Wylfa Nuclear Power Station, our recently announced measures include $17 million in leveling up funding for Freeport, Anglesey and Holyhead, and the UK Government's funding for Anglesey and the North. These include the electrification of the North Wales rail line, which shows it continues to deliver. Wales.

Sue Ferns, Senior Deputy General Secretary of the Prospect Union, said:

Wylfa represents Europe's leading site for the construction of large-scale nuclear power plants. With this announcement, the UK government has now also acknowledged this.

New gigawatt-scale nuclear power plants are essential to achieving net zero and energy security. But they also retain well-paid, highly skilled jobs, meaning the project will be a huge boost to the Welsh economy.

We must now focus on delivering new nuclear weapons to reduce costs as we proceed without losing technology and experience.

NIA CEO Tom Greatrex said:

The government is absolutely right to pursue nuclear power on a larger scale with its SMR programme. The SMR program is a proven technology that can provide clean, sovereign power and transform communities through thousands of high-quality, long-term jobs and apprenticeships. Wylfa is a large-scale nuclear power project, and the community knows nuclear power.

We welcome the Government's cooperation with potential partners internationally and urge them to move forward at pace. Wylfa's massive project will be the largest single inward investment in Welsh history and a huge step towards energy security and net zero for the entire country.

