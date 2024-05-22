Gaza dock aid mission involving US troops gets off to chaotic start





Editor's note: This story was updated on May 21 at 8:26 p.m. ET to include additional comments from Pentagon and UN officials.

An effort involving the US military to increase much-needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip got off to a chaotic start, with aid trucks overwhelmed and at least one person presumed dead over the weekend, bringing led to a pause in aid distribution.

American soldiers and sailors built a floating pier off the coast of Gaza and planted it on a Gaza beach Friday with the help of Israeli forces.

The plan, announced by President Biden in his State of the Union address and using a capability known as Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore, or JLOTS, was touted as another way to move food to Gazans caught between the Israeli army and the Palestinian army. militant group Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7.

This does not involve any U.S. troop presence on the ground in Gaza, as U.S. military efforts have involved building the massive floating platform and pier that were installed last week.

But aid trucks stopped flowing from the Army Floating Pier on Saturday and did not resume moving toward Gaza until Tuesday, according to Pentagon officials. The UN, however, said it was not aware of any deliveries on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday that the problems arose after the aid was loaded onto nongovernmental organization trucks, left the assembly area and headed to distribution warehouses in Gaza.

Over the weekend, some of these trucks were overtaken by Palestinians, according to UN officials.

Only five of the 16 humanitarian trucks that left the secure zone Saturday arrived at the planned warehouse with their cargo intact, U.N. World Food Program spokesman Steve Taravella told The Associated Press. He added that the other 11 trucks were attacked by a crowd of people and arrived without their cargo.

Authorities have provided few specific details about what happened Saturday. Hamas has said the group would resist any foreign presence associated with the project, but it remains unclear whether the group was involved in the weekend aid disruption.

However, Associated Press video shows Israeli armored vehicles on a beach road and then aid trucks advancing on the road.

Civilians watching from the side of the road gradually begin to climb onto the aid trucks, throwing aid to people below. Many people then appear to invade the humanitarian trucks and their goods.

At one point, members of the crowd are shown carrying a motionless man with a chest wound through the crowd. A local morgue later confirmed to the AP that the man was killed by a gunshot. At another point, gunshots rang out and some people in the crowd apparently ducked behind aid boxes to hide.

It is not clear who fired the shots.

Asked about the shooting, the Israeli military told the AP, using the acronym for Israel Defense Forces: The IDF is currently focused on eliminating the threat posed by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Ryder said that as of Tuesday, 569 tons of aid had been delivered to the secure area of ​​the Gaza port. Some remains, however, as distribution agencies struggle to find alternative routes to Gaza warehouses.

Asked if aid from the pier had already reached Gaza residents in need, Ryder replied: “I don’t believe so. He said aid had resumed flowing from the secure zone into Gaza on Tuesday, after a two-day interruption following Saturday's disruption. He did not immediately give any details.

After the chaotic launch, WFP officials said Tuesday that the pier project could fail unless Israel begins providing the conditions humanitarian groups need to operate safely.

Ryder acknowledged the challenges of the effort and said alternative routes were being explored.

He also noted that Israeli forces on land and at sea, as well as Navy destroyers, are patrolling to ensure the safety of U.S. troops involved in the JLOTS effort.

It is a combat zone and a complex operation, he said Tuesday. So we were very clear from the start about our approach: crawl, walk, run.

