UK weather: Amber warning for heavy rain and 'danger to life' alert | uk news





Heavy rain could disrupt travel across the UK, with warnings that flooding could pose a “risk to life” in some areas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday for parts of north Wales and north-west England, including Manchester and Liverpool.

Forecasters say rapid or deep flooding is likely, with some communities cut off and experiencing power outages and train and bus services being cancelled.

A yellow warning for rain is in place across northern England, the Midlands, north and central Wales until 6am on Thursday, while another rain warning is in place for southern and eastern Scotland from noon today until 6pm tomorrow.

Lightning is likely for much of the south coast and a yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday.

Image: Yellow Rain forecast for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday. Photo: Met Office Image: Weather warnings in place for most parts of the UK. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “Some areas will continue to see heavy rain throughout Wednesday.”

“Conditions will be quite wet as we travel to various locations throughout the week.

“There is some uncertainty as to exactly where the heaviest rain will fall and where will be most likely to be affected.”

Many areas will see 30 to 40 mm of rain, while some areas could see 60 to 80 mm of rain as heavy rain moves north throughout Wednesday.

Forecasters say up to 150mm is unlikely to be seen in some high-altitude areas.

Scientists say heavy rain from storms that hit Britain and Ireland last autumn and winter has become about 20% heavier due to climate change.

A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor, a key factor in climate change that leads to more rainfall.

Chief meteorologist Andy Page said the heaviest rain was likely to fall in areas exposed to strengthened northerly winds.

Northern areas are expected to remain cloudy and rainy until Thursday, while southern areas are expected to see drier weather through the weekend with more widespread sunshine.

This is further good news on a bank holiday Monday. Monday is expected to be dry and sunny and warm across most of the country.

