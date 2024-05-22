UK weather today: Yellow warning to life at risk today due to heavy rain and thunderstorms.





UK weather: Brits brace for 'floods' as thunderstorms spark 'heavy rain' warnings

The Met Office has issued a warning of danger to life as thunderstorms, heavy rain and flooding are expected to hit the UK today.

An yellow alert has been issued for north Wales and north-west England for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday.

A yellow rain warning has been issued for most of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, the Midlands and central Wales, while a yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large swaths of the south coast from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: Heavy rain will continue to fall in some areas throughout Wednesday. Things will be pretty wet as we travel to many places for the rest of the week.

There is some uncertainty about exactly where the heaviest rain will fall and where it is most likely to be affected.

Many areas could see 30 to 40 mm of rain, while some areas could see 60 to 80 mm of rain, the Met Office said. There is also a small chance of seeing much higher totals, around 150mm, in some high elevation areas.

Key pointsShow latest updates 1716383725

We are pausing updates to this live blog. Thank you for watching.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMay 22, 2024 14:15

1716382433Which areas are affected by the yellow weather warning?

The regions and local authorities where a yellow rain warning has been issued from noon today to noon tomorrow are:

east midlands

North West England

Blackburn and DarwenCheshire EastCheshire West and ChesterGreater ManchesterHaltonLancashireMerseysideWarrington

Wales

ConwydenBigshireFlintshireGwynedrexham

Yorkshire & Humber

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMay 22, 2024 13:53

1716380913 It may rain within 24 hours in a month.

A month's worth of rain could fall in parts of England within the next 24 hours, the Met Office said.

It comes as six weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms were issued from today to tomorrow.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMay 22, 2024 13:28

1716378947Will the bank holiday weekend be a fiasco?

A three-day weekend awaits most of us. But will we see showers or sunshine?

According to the Met Office, some rain is likely on Friday, especially in the north, but there will be brighter weather in the south and east during the day.

Later on Saturday, a front will move out of the Atlantic, bringing rain to Northern Ireland and western Scotland. But for many, Saturday is likely to be a sunny day and temperatures will be slightly above average, making it feel warmer.

But things are likely to change on Sunday as we return to more unsettled and showery weather.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMay 22, 2024 12:55

1716377147Sea of ​​Umbrellas

Photos show people braving the rain as the Met Office issued several weather warnings today.

Mariam Zakir-HusseinMay 22, 2024 12:25

1716375301Rainy day

Showers are expected to fall across the UK this afternoon.

A thunderstorm warning has also been issued for southern England. Despite the rain, temperatures remain mild, staying in the mid teens.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein22 May 2024 11:55

Britain's winters are becoming wetter due to the climate crisis, scientists warn.

Human-induced climate change has led to more heavy downpours and rainfall across the UK and Ireland, with the region set to face wetter winters ahead, scientists have warned.

Global warming has led to 20% more rainfall during storms across the UK and Ireland between October 2023 and March 2024, according to a World Weather Attribution study.

The UK and Ireland experienced 13-14 severe storms in 2023-24, killing 13 people and causing widespread damage in both countries. The likelihood of similar heavy rain in the future will be 10 times higher.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein22 May 2024 11:26

1716371753Rainfall of up to 150mm is possible in the mountains of North Wales.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein22 May 2024 10:55

1716370614What is a weather alert?

Yellow – Rain from 12pm today until 12pm tomorrow.

Areas affected: East Midlands, North West England, Wales, Yorkshire and the Humber

Yellow – Rain from 00.15 today until 12.00 PM tomorrow.

Areas affected: East Midlands, East of England, London and South East England, North East England, North West England, South West England, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Yellow – Rain from 5 PM today until 10 AM tomorrow.

Areas affected: Highlands and West Isles, Orkney and Shetland, Strathclyde

Yellow – Thunderstorms today from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Areas affected: London and South East England, South West England

Yellow – Rain from 12pm today until 6pm tomorrow.

Areas affected: Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampians, Highlands and Western Isles, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde.

Yellow – Rain from 5 PM today until 10 AM tomorrow.

Affected Region: Northern Ireland

Mariam Zakir-Hussein22 May 2024 10:36

1716369259In southern England up to 30-40mm falls within a few hours.

In addition to thunderstorm warnings, which include scattered showers, the threat of road spray and flash flooding, thundery downpours that could bring 30 to 40 mm within three hours are possible in southern England.

A Met Office spokesman said: “The exact path of the low pressure system, which determines where the rainfall will come from, remains uncertain and is something we are monitoring.”

We encourage people to keep an eye on how the forecast develops over the coming days.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein22 May 2024 10:14

