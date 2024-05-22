Flooding and travel disruption likely due to heavy rain across the UK | uk weather





Heavy rain could lead to flooding and travel disruption across much of England on Wednesday and Thursday, with amber warnings in place for some areas.

The Met Office has issued a warning for north Wales and north-west England, including Liverpool and Manchester, for 24 hours from noon on Wednesday.

Warnings for the area say flooding and disruption are likely as rain becomes strong and persistent.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for northern England, the Midlands and north and central Wales until 6am on Thursday, with the southern edge of the affected area extending from roughly around Norwich to Bath.

A yellow rain warning has been in place for Scotland from noon on Wednesday, covering the south and east, and will continue until 6pm on Thursday.

A further yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for most of the south coast of England from 8am to 7pm on Wednesday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “Heavy rain will continue to fall in some areas throughout Wednesday. Things will be pretty wet as we travel to many places for the rest of the week.

There is some uncertainty about exactly where the heaviest rain will fall and where it is most likely to be affected.

Forecasts show a prolonged period of heavy rain expected from a low pressure area coming from the east, bringing heavy downpours to parts of central Europe.

Many areas will see 30 to 40 mm of rain, with some areas receiving 60 to 80 mm of rain as heavy rain moves north throughout Wednesday. The Met Office said some high-altitude areas were unlikely to see up to 150mm.

In addition to thunderstorm warnings, which include scattered showers, threats of road spray and flash flooding, thunderous showers could arrive in southern England, which could bring winds of up to 30 to 40 mm within three hours.

A Met Office spokesman said: “The exact path of the low pressure system, which determines where the rainfall will come from, remains uncertain and is something we are monitoring.”

We encourage people to keep an eye on how the forecast develops over the coming days.

Chief meteorologist Andy Page said the heaviest rain was likely to fall in areas exposed to strengthened northerly winds.

Northern areas are expected to remain cloudy and wet until Thursday, but drier conditions are expected further south, with brighter weather expected to become more widespread through the weekend.

Bank holiday Monday is expected to be dry and sunny across much of the country, with some sunshine expected to warm us up, although the threat of showers remains before things settle further.

