Rishi Sunak announces UK general election for Thursday 4 July





Sir Keir said the poll would give voters a chance to “turn the page” on the Tory “chaos”.

He added: “It is time for change.” “Give the Conservatives five more years and things will get worse. Britain deserves better than that.”

SNP leader John Sweeney, who took over as Scotland's first minister earlier this month, said the election was an opportunity to “get rid of the Tory government and put Scotland first”.

Liberal Democrat Sir Ed Davey said it would be “an opportunity to oust Rishi Sunak’s terrible Conservative government”, while Green Party co-leader Carla Denier said her party was aiming to elect “at least four” new lawmakers. I said there is.

At the last election in 2019, Boris Johnson won a majority of 80 seats after a snap poll showed he was fighting to get a Brexit withdrawal deal through parliament.

British politics then entered an extremely unstable period, with the UK hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and Prime Minister Johnson resigning amid a cabinet revolt over a series of scandals.

His successor, Liz Truss, lasted just 49 days before resigning following a backlash from the mayor over tax and spending plans announced in a hastily drawn up 'mini-budget' in September 2022.

This is the first general election since 2015 that did not require a parliamentary vote to approve the date because the law setting the voting interval was overturned two years ago.

It will be the first time new constituency boundaries have been drawn since 2010 and have since been redrawn to reflect population changes, and it will be the first place voters will be required to show identification.

