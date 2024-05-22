Milo Ventimiglia reunites with his 'This Is Us' kids to celebrate Niles Fitch's graduation





Former This Is Us cast members recently reunited to celebrate their costar Niles Fitches' college graduation. The result was a reunion as heartwarming as a Pearson family reunion.

Milo Ventimiglia, who played Jack Pearson, Fitch's character's adoptive father, throughout all six seasons of the NBC drama series, appeared alongside the 22-year-old, who recently graduated from the University of Southern California . And he wasn't the only This Is Us cast member in attendance.

In a post, Fitch shared a photo of himself between Ventimiglia and actress Hannah Zeile, who played his sister, Kate Pearson, in the series which aired from 2016 to 2022. (Fitch himself played a version for teens and young adults by Randall Pearson throughout the series.)

Zeile shared Fitch's photo on his Instagram Stories with a series of celebratory emojis.

Fitch's other castmates on the show celebrated his milestone in the comments section of a post on his Instagram page, which shows the actor holding up his diploma while wearing his cap and gown.

Dad, I did it, the caption of the post read.

So proud of you!! Go ahead, Niles!! Zeile wrote in the comments section of the post.

Come on Niles! Mandy Moore, who played her mother in the series, intervened. Amazing.#proudfakemom

Fitch's co-star Eris Baker, who played Randall Pearson's daughter Tess Pearson, also commented on the post with a series of star emojis.

Since its final season ended, the This Is Us cast members have joined forces for a reunion and talked about their special bond. On May 14, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan launched That Was Us, a podcast that dives into the themes explored in the series.

The new series releases episodes every Tuesday and explores issues related to sibling rivalry, marriage, adoption and race.

