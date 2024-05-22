Why has the British Prime Minister called a general election, what are the issues and what is happening? | 2024 general election





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election on July 4, kicking off a six-week campaign that could see the Conservatives removed from power after 14 years.

Why has Sunak called a general election now?

The UK is starting to feel the cost of living has seen the price of essential goods rocket since Russia invaded Ukraine two years ago. Sunaks message to the country is that the economy is on the right track and only his party can provide stability.

Many observers had expected the polls to be held in the autumn, perhaps in October or November, but Sunak appears to believe his party's prospects are unlikely to improve between now and then, and perhaps the element of surprise could be attributed to the fact that he is a member of the Keir Starmer-led opposition. The Labor Party marched.

What happens next?

Sunak has permission from the King to dissolve Parliament, a power formally held by the British monarch, but that is effectively the Prime Minister's decision. After May 30, the current assembly officially ceases to exist, and MPs become candidates who claim to voters that they should be re-elected. Government ministers continue to hold office until a new administration is formed.

Is Sunak likely to lose?

Certainly if the opinion polls are accurate: Keir Starmers Labor has held a significant lead over the Conservatives for several months now, and most experts expect a relatively comfortable victory for Labour.

But campaigns can sometimes change the outcome, as in 2017, when conservative Prime Minister Teresa called an election as she surged to the polls but lost her majority after a disastrous campaign. She was to govern in partnership with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland (DUP).

What are the important issues?

Both parties claim they can deliver economic stability, but Labor can point to the turbulent times under Sunaks' predecessor, Liz Truss, during which mortgage rates are feeling better with voters after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Labor, as a key slogan, will also focus on the state of public services, particularly the National Health Service, where waiting lists have grown significantly.

Both parties will argue that the move will be difficult. Sunak has repeatedly promised to stop the boats, but Labor claims they are planning to send people coming to the UK on illegal routes from Rwanda to settle there.

How are other parties likely to charge?

The Liberal Democrats, led by Ed Davey, a cabinet minister in the 2010-15 government, are in power alongside the Conservatives. Many of these are held by senior ministers, including Jeremy Hunt, a minister the Lib Dems hope to unveil.

The Green Party, which only has one MP in Westminster, hopes to win another seat in the city of Bristol, along with Brighton, after performing strongly in recent local elections. I hope so.

The Scottish National Party, which campaigns for Scottish independence, is currently the third largest, with 43 MPs. But after the recent tumultuous period that saw leader Humza Yusuf resign as Scotland's first minister, Labor is hoping to take a seat from the SNP in Scotland.

How does the campaign work?

Through bitter air wars, flashy launches and one-on-one debates as party leaders battled to become UKS Prime Minister through manifestos; At the same time, he became a regional MP over 650 individual races.

The grassroots battle involves a less flashy war on the ground, with thousands of activists knocking on doors, handing out leaflets and talking to individual voters.

What happens on voting day?

The polls open at 7am and close at 10pm on poll days. Most voters attend in person to mark their preferences in pencil and post newspapers to plastic ballot boxes.

Near the end of the polls, exit polls are released, which tend to correctly predict the results. Results from each precinct begin to come in overnight as local officials count stacks of paper ballots. By morning, it tends to be clear who the winner is.

What happens next?

If Labor wins the election with a majority, Starmer will quickly announce his new team of ministers, with a series of significant challenges to face almost immediately, including hosting a major European summit at the British country estate of Blenheim Palace on July 18. I will do it.

Will Sunak remain an MP?

He says yes: he told TV chat Shore Loose Women last week that the Prime Minister loved his home in the Yorkshire constituency of Richmond, where he is building an indoor swimming pool, and would represent his constituency.

But many in Westminster expected him to leave parliament if he lost on July 4, as did David Cameron, who had promised to stay on after the Brexit referendum.

Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, have assets in California and have previously spoken warmly about the country's entrepreneurial culture.

