Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces UK general election for 4 July





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday called a snap general election for July 4, putting the fate of his embattled Conservative Party in the hands of an anxious British public eager for change after 14 years of Conservative rule.

Mr Sunak's surprise announcement from a rain-spattered lectern outside 10 Downing Street marked the start of a six-week campaign that will deliver a verdict on the party that has led Britain since Barack Obama was US president. But the Conservative Party has dismissed four prime ministers in eight years, navigating a series of turmoil including Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Most opinion polls over the past 18 months have shown the opposition Labor Party with a double-digit lead, creating a sense that a Conservative defeat was inevitable. Nonetheless, Mr Sunak reckons Britain has had enough good news recently to keep his party in power, including glimmers of new economic growth and the lowest inflation rate in three years.

This is the moment for Britain to choose its future, Mr Sunak said, his suit jacket soaking through pouring rain. He said voters' choice is to build on the future they have created or risk going back to square one.

Political analysts, opposition leaders and lawmakers from Mr Sunak's own party agree that the electoral mountain he must climb is the Himalayas. A weak economy, a disastrous attempt at tax cuts and a series of scandals left the Conservative Party riven by internal discord and fatalistic about its own future, appearing exhausted and adrift. They face a right-wing threat from the anti-immigration Reform UK party.

The Conservatives are facing a sort of extinction event, said Matthew Goodwin, a political science professor at the University of Kent who has advised Boris Johnson and other party leaders. They are likely to suffer a bigger defeat than they suffered against Tony Blair in 1997.

Other political analysts were more cautious. Some pointed out that in 1992, the Conservative government led by Prime Minister John Major overcame an opinion poll deficit and came to power by a narrow margin.

Nonetheless, following the party's landslide victory in the 2019 election on the slogan “Get Brexit done”, the Conservatives have gained ground among young people, traditional Conservative voters in the south-west of England and, crucially, working-class voters in the industrial Midlands. lost support. This is the northern part of England, where their support was key to then-prime minister Boris Johnson's groundbreaking victory in 2019.

Many were disillusioned by the scandals of Mr Johnson's tenure, including a Downing Street social gathering that broke coronavirus lockdown rules, and his successor Liz Truss collapsed just 44 days after proposed tax cuts. Financial markets were shaken, the pound was torpedoed and the party's reputation for economic prowess was shattered.

Mr Sunak, 44, has stabilized markets and run a more stable government than his predecessors, but critics say he has never developed a convincing strategy to recharge the country's growth. He also failed to deliver on two other promises: to cut waiting times for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) and to stem the flow of small boats carrying asylum seekers across the English Channel.

Labour's campaign has left many voters in so-called red wall areas looking ready to return to their party roots. Under the capable, if uncharismatic, leadership of Keir Starmer, Labor has shaken off the shadow of his left-wing predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Starmer, a former government prosecutor, has systematically overhauled the Labor Party, purging Mr Corbyn's allies, rooting out the party's legacy of anti-Semitism and pulling the party's economic policies further to the

We have changed Labor and put it back into service for workers once again, Mr Starmer said in a speech after Mr Sunak. Together we can stop the chaos, turn the page, rebuild Britain and transform our country.

Under British law, Mr Sunak had until January 2025 to hold an election. Political analysts had expected him to wait until the fall to allow more time for the economy to recover. But after Wednesday's announcement that inflation had fallen to an annual rate of 2.3%, just above the Bank of England's 2% target, he may have been gambling that the news was good enough to come.

Mr Sunak may also be calculating that the government could fly its first plane to Rwanda with asylum seekers before the vote. That way, he could argue, progress will be made on another one of his priorities.

Rwanda's policy of deporting asylum seekers to African countries without first hearing their cases has drawn criticism from human rights activists, courts and opposition leaders, and has sparked numerous legal challenges. But Mr Sunak has made it central to his agenda. Because this is popular with the Conservative political base.

In his remarks, Mr Sunak sought to portray Labor as lacking an agenda. I don't know what they offer and in fact I don't think you do either, he said. But his message was often drowned out by the sound of Labour's 1997 campaign anthem Things Can Only Get Better. The song blared from protesters' loudspeakers on nearby streets.

For Mr Sunak, the son of Indian parents who emigrated from the British colony of East Africa 60 years ago, the decision to reach out to voters earlier than expected was not entirely out of character. In July 2022, he broke with Prime Minister Johnson by resigning as Chancellor of the Exchequer, which cost him support in his cabinet and ultimately forced Johnson from power.

Mr Sunak then mounted a heated bid to elect the party leader, losing to Mr Truss in a vote of around 170,000 members. After Truss's economic policies backfired and she was forced to resign, Sunak re-emerged in the next contest, this time held only among Conservative MPs.

Mr Sunak inherited difficult problems including double-digit inflation, a stagnant economy and rising interest rates, which came to haunt people in the form of rising mortgage rates. Waiting times for the National Health Service, depleted by years of financial austerity, have stretched for months.

Mr Sunak has had some early successes, including a deal with the European Union that has significantly eased the trade deadlock over Northern Ireland. He exceeded his target of halving inflation to 11.1% when he takes office in October 2022. And there are signs that the economy is starting to turn around.

Britain saw an unexpectedly strong exit from a shallow recession earlier this year, with the economy growing by 0.6%. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its growth forecast for the country this year, praising the actions of governments and central banks.

But the good news may be temporary. Inflation is expected to rebound again in the second half of the year, with April's figures not as low as economists expected. This has left investors reconsidering when the Bank of England might cut interest rates, and has all but ruled out a rate cut next month. Expectations that interest rates will be cut in August have also decreased.

At the same time, the scope for additional tax cuts before the election has narrowed. Data released on Wednesday showed an increase in public borrowing. And the IMF has warned the government against tax cuts, arguing Britain needs to stabilize public debt while calling for more public spending to improve public services, including the NHS.

Analysts said it was these underlying realities that ultimately led to Mr Sunak's decision to return to voters now, and it was the economy more than anything else that would determine his and his party's fate.

Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, said we could be talking about Partygate and Truss, referring to Prime Minister Johnson's lockdown-breaking social gatherings. But ultimately, the deciding factor in this election is poor growth and a situation that is collapsing before our eyes.

Eshe Nelson contributed reporting.

