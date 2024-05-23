In the United States, daily marijuana use exceeds daily consumption, new study finds





Daily and near-daily marijuana use is now more common than similar levels of use in the United States, according to an analysis of national survey data spanning four decades.

Alcohol is still more widely consumed, but 2022 was the first time that this level of heavy marijuana use exceeded high-frequency use, said study author Jonathan Caulkins, a policy researcher on the cannabis at Carnegie Mellon University.

Nearly 40% of current cannabis users use it daily or almost daily, a trend that is more associated with tobacco use than typical alcohol consumption, Caulkins said.

The research, based on data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, was published Wednesday in the journal Addiction. The survey is a popular source of estimates of tobacco, alcohol, and drug use in the United States.

In 2022, an estimated 17.7 million people used marijuana daily or almost daily, compared to 14.7 million daily or near-daily drinkers, according to the study. From 1992 to 2022, the per capita rate of reporting daily or near-daily marijuana use increased 15-fold.

This trend reflects changes in public policies. Most states now allow marijuana for medical or recreational purposes, although it remains illegal at the federal level. In November, Florida voters will vote on a constitutional amendment allowing recreational cannabis, and the federal government is moving to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

Research shows that frequent users are more likely to become addicted to marijuana, said Dr. David A. Gorelick, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study. study.

The number of daily users suggests more people are at risk of developing problematic use or addiction to cannabis, Gorelick said.

High-frequency use also increases the risk of developing cannabis-associated psychosis, a serious illness in which a person loses contact with reality, he said.

