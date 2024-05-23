Rishi Sunak has called a UK general election for 4 July.





Over the past five years, our country has experienced the most difficult times since World War II. As I stand here as your Prime Minister, I cannot help but reflect on the fact that it was only four years ago that I first properly introduced myself to you. I was standing behind one of the podiums on the upper floor of the building behind me. I said we face a generation-defining moment and that as a society we will be judged not by the actions of our governments, but by the small acts of kindness we show each other.

You faced that challenge, and then some, and I am more proud than ever to be British. And the reason I introduced the temporary layoff system was not simply because I saw a country in desperate need of help, but because I saw a country whose future was at stake. I can either be bold and trust that the tens of millions of you at home will rise in the moment, or I can accept the inevitable loss of millions of jobs and pick up the pieces.

In fact, I had no choice at all. I will never, and never will, allow the people of this country to face their darkest days alone. You know it because you saw it. As then, I will forever do everything in my power to give you the strongest protection I can. That is my promise to you.

Because it's easy for many of us to forget the magnitude of what we've been through. We have been hit by an epidemic that has shaken our normal lives. Who would have thought that the government would tell us how many times a day we can leave the house? Then, just as we were recovering from COVID-19, President Putin's invasion of Ukraine brought back war in Europe and sent energy costs skyrocketing. I took office first and foremost to restore economic stability.

Economic security – rising wages, good jobs, investment in public services, and national defense – is the foundation for future success. And thanks to the sacrifices of all of us and your hard work, we have reached two key milestones in delivering stability, showing that anything is possible when we work together.

Our economy is now growing at a faster rate than anyone could have predicted, outpacing Germany, France and the United States, and this morning we confirmed that inflation has returned to normal. This means less pressure on prices and lower mortgage rates. This is proof that the plans and priorities I have set are working. I know it's not always easy. Some of you may be just starting to feel the benefits, and for others it may still be difficult to look at your bank balance.

But this hard-won economic stability was only the beginning. The question now is how and who you trust to transform that foundation into a secure future for you, your families, and our country. Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future – whether to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one with no plan or certainty.

This morning I spoke to His Majesty the King asking him to dissolve Parliament. The King has accepted this request and we will hold a general election on July 4th. This election will be held at a time when the world is more dangerous than at any time since the end of the Cold War. Putin's Russia is waging a brutal war in Ukraine and he will not stop there if he succeeds. The war also made all too clear the risks to our energy security.

In the Middle East, Islamic extremists threaten regional and ultimately global stability. These tensions are exploited by extremists who seek to undermine our values ​​and divide our society here at home. China is trying to dominate the 21st century by stealing its technological lead, and adversaries are weaponizing migration to threaten the integrity of its borders. And these uncertain times require clear planning and bold action to chart a path to a secure future. In this election, you must choose someone who has that plan, someone who is ready to take the bold steps needed to secure a better future for our country and our children.

Now I cannot and will not claim that we got everything right. No government should do this. But I am proud of what we have accomplished together and the bold actions we have taken, and I am confident in what we can do in the future.

We tackled inflation, got debt under control, cut workers' taxes and increased state pensions by £900. We have reduced taxes on investment and seized the opportunity of Brexit to make this country the best country in the world to grow a business, putting record amounts of money into the NHS and training the doctors and nurses we need now. I'm doing it. decades to come. We have reformed education and our children are now some of the best readers in the Western world.

In our approach to net zero, we have prioritized energy security and family finances over environmental doctrine. We fully funded an increase in defense spending to 2.5% of GDP. Rather than pouring endless amounts of money into HS2, we decided to invest more in the local transport we actually use.

We have put forward a comprehensive plan to provide a fair welfare system for both those who pay and those who need it. Migrants are finally coming down and we are stopping the boats through our Rwandan partnership. And we will ensure that the next generation grows up smoke-free.

I hope that what I have done since I became Prime Minister shows that we have a plan and are prepared to take bold action to ensure our country prospers. Now I stuck to the plan and was always honest about what I needed, even when it was difficult. Because I am guided to do what is right for my country, not what is easy. And I can't say the same about Labor. Because they don't know what they're proposing, and in fact, I don't think so either. That's because they don't have a plan. There are no bold actions, and as a result, their future is bound to be uncertain.

On July 5, either Keir Starmer or I will become Prime Minister. He has shown time and time again that he takes the easy way out and will do anything to gain power. If he was willing to give up every promise he made to become Labor leader once he got the job, how could he not do the same if he becomes Prime Minister? He doesn't have the confidence to stick to whatever he says, he doesn't have the courage to tell people what he wants to do, and he doesn't even have a plan, so how can he be trusted to lead? Especially in our country during these most uncertain times?

Over the next few weeks, I will be fighting for every vote. I will earn your trust, and only a Conservative government led by me can restore pride and confidence in our country without jeopardizing our hard-won economic security, and with a clear plan and bold action, you, your families, and Deliver a secure future for Britain.

