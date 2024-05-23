China sanctions US companies and executives linked to defense against Russia and Taiwan





BEIJING, China — China sanctioned 12 U.S. defense-related companies and 10 executives on Wednesday over arms sales to Taiwan, in retaliation for earlier U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies linked to Russia.

The entities include units of Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics and other companies. Senior executives at Northrop Grumman Corporation and General Dynamics were also targeted.

China's Foreign Ministry said the measures were taken after the United States indiscriminately imposed illegal unilateral sanctions on a number of Chinese entities based on so-called Russia-related factors and states -United States continued to sell arms to China's Taiwan region.

China claims the autonomous island as its own territory, which can be annexed by force if necessary. He has long opposed any U.S. arms sales to the island. Although the United States does not recognize Taiwan as a country, Washington is obligated by federal law to ensure that the island's government has the means to defend itself.

After the inauguration of new Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Monday, China announced sanctions against Boeing Defense, Space and Security and two other US defense companies for their arms sales to Taiwan, as well as against Mike Gallagher, a former Republican representative from Wisconsin who has shown support for the island.

The latest round of sanctions, imposed under China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, will freeze all corporate assets in China and deny individuals and their immediate family members visas to enter the country, including Hong Kong. and Macau. Companies and individuals will also be banned from doing business with Chinese companies. The impact of these actions was not immediately clear, but these sanctions are often primarily symbolic in nature.

These measures are in addition to those announced last year which prohibited Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Technologies Corp., Raytheon Missiles and Defense, to import goods into China or make new investments in the country.

On May 1, the United States imposed new sanctions on hundreds of companies and individuals linked to Russia's weapons development program, including more than a dozen Chinese entities accused of helping Moscow escape previous sanctions.

