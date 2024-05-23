Russia launches space weapon into path of US satellite: Pentagon | Space news





The United States says Russia launched a satellite that U.S. intelligence officials view as a weapon capable of inspecting and attacking other satellites.

A Soyuz rocket blasted off Thursday from Russia's Plesetsk launch site, about 800 km (500 miles) north of Moscow, deploying into low Earth orbit at least nine satellites, including COSMOS 2576, a type of military inspection spacecraft Russian that American officials have long condemned. as exhibiting reckless spatial behavior.

We have observed nominal activity and believe it is likely an anti-space weapon, likely capable of attacking other satellites in low Earth orbit, a U.S. Space Command spokesperson said Tuesday. is part of the US Department of Defense.

Russia deployed the new antispace weapon in the same orbit as a U.S. government satellite, she said.

COSMOS 2576 resembles anti-space payloads previously deployed in 2019 and 2022, the statement added, referring to past Russian tactics of deploying satellites near sensitive U.S. spy satellites.

US intelligence agencies were awaiting the launch of COSMOS 2576 and briefed allies on their assessment of the satellite before its deployment in space, according to a US official close to intelligence.

The launch also included civilian satellites deployed in different orbits.

This mix of military and civilian payloads was completely unexpected. Never seen this before on a Russian launch, said Bart Hendrickx, an analyst who follows the Russian space program.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denied the US claim, saying Moscow opposed the deployment of weapons in orbit, Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax reported.

I don't think we should react to fake news coming out of Washington, he said.

Ryabkov said Russia still respected the quantitative restrictions on nuclear weapons set by the New START treaty between Moscow and Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had acted in full compliance with international law. We are not violating anything. We have repeatedly called for a ban on the deployment of any weapons in space.

Previous launches

The Russian satellite launched in 2019 ejected an object into space and closely tracked a satellite of the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence agency overseeing spy satellites.

As of Tuesday, COSMOS 2576 had not come close to a U.S. satellite, but space analysts observed that it was in the same orbital ring as USA 314, a bus-sized NRO satellite launching in 2021.

The Russian satellite appears to be following USA 314's orbital path at a faster speed, suggesting the two will eventually come closer together, according to a Reuters review of orbital data from Space's public satellite catalog. Command.

The satellite was deployed as the United States claims Russia is developing a space nuclear weapon capable of destroying entire networks of satellites.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in February that Moscow has no plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space, insisting that his country has only developed space capabilities similar to those of the United States .

U.S. officials believe Russia has launched at least one satellite, COSMOS 2553, linked to its space nuclear weapons program, according to officials familiar with the intelligence.

However, U.S. officials have said Russia has not deployed a nuclear weapon in space.

Peaceful goals

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has kept much of its space activities secret and has threatened to attack U.S. satellites aiding Ukraine's defense, such as SpaceX's Starlink, a network of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit that provide Internet service.

The United States and Russia are arguing at the United Nations Security Council over satellite weapons.

In 2020, Russia dismissed accusations from the United States and the United Kingdom that it had tested an anti-satellite weapon in space as propaganda.

At the time, the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized Moscow's commitment to its obligations on the non-discriminatory use and study of space for peaceful purposes.

