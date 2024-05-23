Milo Ventimiglia attends his This Is Us costar Niles Fitches' graduation





Courtesy of Niles Fitch/Instagram

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia proved he'll always be Jack Pearson at heart by attending his on-screen son Niles Fitch's college graduation.

Ventimiglia, 46, showed up to support Fitch, 22 — who played teenager Randall on the NBC drama series — at the ceremony on Tuesday, May 21, at the University of Southern California, alongside Hannah Zeile, who played the teenage Kate. The trio posed together for a candid photo, with Fitch standing in the center in his cap and gown while Ventimiglia and Zeile, 26, flanked him on either side.

“Congratulations @nilesfitch,” Zeile wrote via her Instagram Story alongside the sweet snap and various celebratory emojis including a graduation cap, a bottle of champagne, and a red heart.

Even though Pearson matriarch Mandy Moore wasn't there in person to see her TV son graduate, she still sent her love via Fitch's Instagram. “Come on Niles!” Amazing. #proudfakemom,” she captioned a photo from the graduation, which Fitch captioned: “Dad, I did it.”

This Is Us ran from 2016 to 2022 and focused on siblings Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Moore) were also the focus of the series both in the present and in flashbacks, where Fitch and Zeile often appeared alongside Logan Shroyer, who played teenage Kevin.

Fitch's ceremony was particularly touching for This Is Us fans thanks to the way Jack's fate unfolded on the show. The patriarch died after saving the family from a fire in Season 2, just four weeks before his children's high school graduation.

“MILO VENTIMIGLIA WENT TO NIELS [sic] graduation (he played young Randall in this is us) I'M CRYING,” one user wrote via X. Another added, “Jack attends Randall's graduation in another universe. »

“If you know, you know,” said a third person. “And Mandy Moore is probably somewhere looking for Kevin!”

When the series — which earned 39 Emmy nominations and four wins throughout its run — ended after six seasons, the cast was often candid about how difficult it was to say goodbye. Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in 2023, Ventimiglia said he would be excited to reunite with his teammates in the future.

“Everyone from This Is Us is wonderful,” he told Us. “To reconnect with him or anyone else from the cast – or anyone from the many films I've done over the last 28, 29 years – I'm sure it would be great.”

As for who he missed the most, the actor admitted that it was difficult to part with Moore.

Courtesy of Instagram/Hannah Zeile

“There's so much truth in his performance, day in and day out,” he told E! News in 2022. “I never felt like Mandy and I were playing. We simply existed as Rebecca and Jack, able to grow within this marriage that was these two people. So I think I would miss her the most.

THANKS!

You have successfully registered.

The duo became so in sync and in tune with their characters that they actually functioned as pseudo-parents on set. “I am definitely the father, [Mandy Moore’s] certainly the mother. But I think we both feel protective of our group,” Ventimiglia told Us in December 2017. “Not just our cast but our entire group. There is a certain level of vigilance for everyone. I know Suzanne [Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson] once called me “Papa Pearson” or “Papa Bear”. So if she says it, it must be true.

For Ventimiglia, who has had a decades-spanning career with roles on shows like Gilmore Girls, Heroes and more, becoming Jack Pearson felt instinctive from the start.

“I know Jack, I know his reactions. They are instinctive. This is not planned,” he explained. “I know who this man is. I know who he has become. I know where he comes from. So nothing is a surprise to me, but it means I can really draw on those experiences of playing it and playing it, maybe even with a little more richness of character after living it for so a long time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/milo-ventimiglia-attends-this-is-us-costar-niles-fitchs-gradation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos