British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a snap general election on July 4 in a statement outside Downing Street on Wednesday evening. His Conservative Party faces an uphill battle to extend its 14-year rule.

Sunak said outside Downing Street that he had informed Charles III of the rare summer polls and had fired the starting gun on a six-week campaign that was almost universally expected to end with the end of his Conservative government.

Sunak, drenched in heavy rain, said: “This is a moment for Britain to choose its future. He also attacked his opponents, saying voting for Labor risked taking Britain back to square one. However, he admitted: I cannot and will not claim that we got everything right.

Sunak has until January 2025 to hold a vote and has long resisted calls to specify his plans. But the drop in inflation announced earlier on Wednesday served as a backdrop to his announcement.

The move will be welcomed by a vibrant Labor Party led by Keir Starmer, who is soaring in the opinion polls and has sought to present itself as a reformative and moderate group ready to take power.

Buckingham Palace said following the announcement that the British royal family would postpone engagements that could appear to divert attention from or interfere with the election campaign. The King and Queen's D-Day commemorations in June are expected to go ahead as scheduled.

In his speech, Sunak sought to put external factors such as COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine into the context of Britain's economic struggles, which he said combined to represent the most difficult period since the Second World War.

But he fought off torrential rain that drenched his suit in just minutes and was almost drowned by a loudspeaker outside the Downing Street gates. Through these speakers, a protester chanted D:Reams Things Can Only Get Better, Labor's election victory theme song. In 1997.

Starmer was quick to respond to Sunak's announcement. At an indoor press conference, the opposition leader said: Tonight the Prime Minister finally announced the next general election.

He used voting as an opportunity to change for a better future, for your community, and for your country.

He's sure it will feel like a long campaign, but the opportunity for change is at the heart of this election, regardless of what else is said or done, he said.

The current polls are serious for Sunak. Labor starts the campaign about 20 points up on average, with the Conservatives often closer to third-party challengers such as Reform and the Liberal Democrats than to Labor.

Translated into projected parliamentary seats, these figures indicate either a comfortable victory for Labor or a possible electoral wipeout for the Conservatives.

Sunak will be hoping that a shrewd campaign can wreak havoc on Labor and extend a period of Tory rule that began in 2010 and has overseen austerity economics, Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis.

He is the fifth Tory leader to serve during that period, and is the successor to the ill-fated Liz Truss. Liz Truss's disastrous term collapsed just six weeks after it began, worsening the financial problems crippling Britain.

Sunak's party is likely to put his efforts to tackle illegal immigration at the center of his campaign. The latest move to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda finally became law last month, with the first flights potentially leaving during the campaign.

But Labor will seek to highlight the government's efforts to ease soaring prices, the state of Britain's overstretched health care service and tawdry scandals that have tarnished the Conservatives' reputation among a majority of British voters.

A small party could upset the plans of the two ruling powers. Even though it would be virtually impossible for them to restore government. The new anti-immigration Reform Party and the centrist Liberal Democrats will challenge Sunak in some of the party's historic strongholds, complicating his efforts to seize power.

North of the border, the pro-independence Scottish National Party will be hoping to fend off a challenge from Labor and regain dominance in Scottish politics despite difficult times and the recent ascension of its third leader in 15 months.

The Conservatives under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a healthy majority in the last vote across the UK in December 2019 and have pledged to push for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, an issue that has bogged down British politics for more than three years.

But Johnson's premiership collapsed after a series of scandals, paving the way for Sunak, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, to emerge as a frontrunner for the leadership.

Adding to the fact that the Conservative Party's term is nearing its end, dozens of Tory MPs, including former cabinet ministers and former prime minister Theresa May, have announced they will not seek re-election.

But recent election and referendum campaigns have proven shaky, and the Conservatives, still publicly hopeful of success, have noted mixed enthusiasm for Labor's proposals.

Voting will take place on Thursday, July 4 in all of Britain's 650 parliamentary constituencies, with votes expected to be counted overnight, with the two main parties trying to get past the 326 seats needed for a majority.

As soon as this threshold was crossed, a government would be formed and take immediate charge, pending the symbolic approval of Charles III.

This story has been updated.

