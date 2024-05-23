Elections were held in the UK on 4 July. Here's what you need to know:





LONDON — Britain's first election in five years is looming as a battle for the country's soul, with some saying it poses an existential threat to the ruling Conservative Party, which has been in power since 2010.

The center-right Conservative Party came to power in the midst of the global financial crisis and has since won two more elections. But those 14 years were full of challenges and controversies, and the Conservative Party, as it is commonly known, became an easy target for both the left and the right.

Left-leaning Labor faces its own challenges in shaking off its reputation for irresponsible spending and proving it has a plan to govern.

The Middle East conflict is dividing the two parties, with the Conservatives facing charges of Islamophobia and Labor struggling to distance itself from the anti-Semitism that festered under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Let's take a look at the upcoming election and the biggest issues.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak set July 4 as the election date, several months earlier than originally expected. He had until December to call an election, which could be held no later than January 28, 2025.

The timing of the election is determined by the Prime Minister's calculations of the most advantageous date for the ruling Conservative Party. The Institute for Government Research, a London-based think tank, said several economic factors were expected to improve opportunities in the fall.

But the story changed Wednesday with positive economic news, with inflation lowering to 2.3%.

People across the UK will elect all 650 members of the House of Commons for terms of up to five years. The party that controls the majority in the House of Representatives, either alone or in a coalition, forms the next government, and its leader becomes prime minister.

This means that the political direction of the government led by the center-right Conservative Party for the past 14 years will be determined by this result. The centre-left Labor Party is widely believed to be in the strongest position.

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak, who has been prime minister since October 2022, is expected to lead his party in the election. His main opponent will be Keir Starmer, the former UK prosecutor general and leader of the Labor Party since April 2020.

But other parties with strong regional support could play a decisive role in forming a coalition government if no one wins an overall majority.

The Scottish National Party, which advocates Scottish independence, the Liberal Democrats, and the Democratic Unionist Party, which advocates maintaining relations between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, are currently the three largest political parties in parliament, following the Conservatives and Labor. Many observers suggest the new Reform Party, founded by Tory rebels, could steal votes from the Conservatives.

Economy: Britain suffers from high inflation and slow economic growth, which has left most people feeling poorer. The Conservatives achieved their target of halving inflation, which peaked at 11.1% in October 2022, but the economy fell into a technical recession in the final six months of 2023, raising questions about the government's economic policy.

Immigration: Thousands of asylum seekers and economic migrants have been crossing the English Channel in flimsy inflatable boats in recent years, raising concerns that the government has lost control of Britain's borders. The Conservatives' signature policy to stop the boats is a plan to deport some of these migrants to Rwanda. Critics say the plan violates international law, is inhumane and will do nothing to stop people fleeing war, unrest and famine.

Healthcare: Britain's National Health Service, which provides free healthcare to everyone, is plagued by long waiting lists for everything from dental care to cancer treatment. Newspapers are full of stories of seriously ill patients having to wait hours for an ambulance and even longer for a hospital bed.

Environment: Sunak walked back a series of environmental promises, including pushing back a deadline for the end of sales of petrol and diesel-powered passenger cars and approving new oil drilling in the North Sea. Critics say this is the wrong policy as the world battles climate change.

